Tuchel leaves him at home for the match against Liverpool

Romelu Lukaku has been excluded from the Chelsea squad for this afternoon’s big match against Liverpool. The Belgian striker pays for the recent interview in which he expressed his malaise in London and the desire to return to Inter.

Hard punch from Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel towards Romelu Lukaku, after his recent interview in which he explained that he was not happy with the Blues and that he dreamed of returning to Inter: the Belgian forward was knocked out for the crucial match this afternoon against Liverpool. Lukaku is not on the squad list and will be watching the game on television.

A decision that was in the air in the last few hours, after the London club had received with amazement and annoyance – to say the least – the Belgian’s chat with Sky, of which he was absolutely unaware. An interview granted by Lukaku without the knowledge of his agent Federico Pastorello, but also of friends: in short, a real header, made just over three weeks ago, when he was a fixed bench in Chelsea.

Since then there have been the player’s positive Covid, but also the two goals scored in recent games, the last of which was played as a starter. The wheel seemed to have turned for Lukaku, with positions recovered in the manager’s hierarchy, but the interview had now been recorded and scheduled by Sky for the end of the year. Spilled milk, disaster made. Because the 28-year-old Belgian went up against the coach and the Chelsea fans, but didn’t even make up for positions at Inter, as he might have hoped for in view of a possible – but at the moment very difficult – return to the Nerazzurri.

It was clear to her that the affair might not end in the cavalry Tuchel’s words a few hours after the interview was broadcast: “I didn’t like it because it brings noise and we don’t need it, you need a calm environment. It does not seem to me that he is unhappy, on the contrary I perceive the opposite and therefore I am surprised. We will certainly discuss this behind closed doors. Let’s take the time to figure out what’s going on, we’ll sit down to argue with him, and we’ll do it behind closed doors“.

The discussion evidently led to the most drastic of decisions: the bench was not considered a sufficient punitive measure, a stronger signal was needed. The grandstand – or the living room – was the choice of Tuchel and the club.