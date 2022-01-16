Sports

Tuchel: “Lukaku? He lost too many balls, you can do a lot better “

A decisive Belgian in City – Chelsea, but he is not Lukaku. Another dig from the German coach to the attacker.

Chelsea loses the big match against Manchester City and slips 13 points behind the English champions postponing, in all probability, the appointment with the return to victory of a Premier. At the end of the challenge Tuchel analyzed the race by throwing a dig at Lukaku. His words are taken from BT SPORT.

QUALITY – Very balanced challenge, decided by a play. Of a Belgian who, however, is not Lukaku but De Bruyne. “His quality has made the difference, we have shown compactness and a desire to fight, we have also tried to score. The idea was to be the first to take the lead and put them in difficulty. I have nothing to blame in terms of attitude. , commitment and match management, we have reduced the risks to a minimum, we have always been in the game and also created several opportunities on the counterattack, unfortunately wasted “. The German coach is holding the team’s reaction. “After the goal there was a great response. With a very similar performance, last year, we managed to win, but these games can also be drawn or lost. In general I keep the performance, we have often won by playing games like this”.

WASTE – Tuchel, however, struggles to digest the missed opportunities. And teases Lukaku, inviting him to give a little more. “We’ve had eight or nine offensive transitions but no balls hit in the penalty area. I think this is simply a lack of accuracy and at this level you can’t afford to lose balls too easily. This was a big problem in our game. I think Chelsea have the opportunity to create something more. Lukaku? He is also part of the team, he must make himself more available, he has lost many balls and wasted a great opportunity. he too can do much better. As for the title race, we will not give up an inch but if City continues at this pace they will become impregnable. “

January 15, 2022

