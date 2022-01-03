Sports

Tuchel: “Lukaku will stay at Chelsea. But we want to understand why those words “

The Blues coach ahead of tomorrow’s match: “The noise created by that interview was too important”

New statements arrive from Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea manager, on the Romelu issue Lukaku, reported by BeIN Sports. The German coach confirms the meeting scheduled in the next few hours with the management explaining: “It is not the first time that an interview causes a nuisance that nobody needs. But we can manage it. I personally don’t feel attacked or angry, but the noise was too important. On Friday I thought we could handle the situation, but yesterday new statements arrived and the issue became too important, there were too many rumors and we completely lost our concentration for the match. So we made this decision. “

Tuchel also reiterates that i Blues they do not intend to start the Belgian: “He will remain one of our players. We will always protect our players; when we make decisions like these, we have to assess the situation without listening to the media or being pressured. However, we want to understand what he said and why he said it. This is the goal of tomorrow’s meeting. Starting from this, we will make decisions; if we think he will be ready to play against Tottenham on Wednesday, then he will play. “

