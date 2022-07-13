Entertainment

Tuchel maintains the mystery for Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 50 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: the most lucrative jersey sponsorship deals

Staying in England while Manchester United flew away for his internship in Thailand and Australia, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) is working on his departure from the Red Devils for a club competing in the Champions League.

Despite his CV and his 5 Ballons d’Or, CR7 is still struggling to find a buyer since, with the exception of Chelsea, no big name in Europe wants to take the bet on the Portuguese star, aware of the economic complexity. of the deal but also of the difficulty of including it in a project.

If Bayern Munich could be tempted in the event of the departure of Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona, ​​PSG), it is especially rumored that the Blues are today its most serious option. Todd Boehly, the new owner of the London club, being tempted to make such a move for his arrival at Stamford Bridge. Especially after the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

Since his internship in the USA, Tuchel pushes back a question about CR7

However, if we believe AS, the will of Boehly, who met Jorge Mendes to discuss the terms of an agreement, comes up against the needs of Thomas Tuchel, who fears an imbalance in his locker room with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

From the United States, where he went on an internship with Chelsea, the former PSG coach did nothing to calm the rumors. To a fan fan asking him if he intended to recruit Cristiano, Tuchel had the following response on his arrival at the hotel: “I wouldn’t tell you”. A mischievous message in a smile, which, according to the Iberian press, maintains the ambiguity of the position of the coach in front of his new American boss…

CR7 at Chelsea, Tuchel remains silent

While he is said to be “not interested” in Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel did not want to respond to the rumor sending the Portuguese from Manchester United to the Blues. A sentence that maintains the ambiguity on this file.

Alexandre Corboz

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 50 1 minute read

Related Articles

In photos: wedding rumors for Anya Taylor-Joy, Brad Pitt incognito for Rome and a new role for Emma Stone

3 mins ago

Sandra Bullock retires from acting due to a syndrome

14 mins ago

Dua Lipa says goodbye to her black hair and surprises her followers with a change of look

25 mins ago

In Italy they insist on Alexis as a problem: “He is the man who blocks the Inter market”

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button