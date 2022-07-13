Tuchel maintains the mystery for Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: the most lucrative jersey sponsorship deals

Staying in England while Manchester United flew away for his internship in Thailand and Australia, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) is working on his departure from the Red Devils for a club competing in the Champions League.

Despite his CV and his 5 Ballons d’Or, CR7 is still struggling to find a buyer since, with the exception of Chelsea, no big name in Europe wants to take the bet on the Portuguese star, aware of the economic complexity. of the deal but also of the difficulty of including it in a project.

If Bayern Munich could be tempted in the event of the departure of Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona, ​​PSG), it is especially rumored that the Blues are today its most serious option. Todd Boehly, the new owner of the London club, being tempted to make such a move for his arrival at Stamford Bridge. Especially after the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

Since his internship in the USA, Tuchel pushes back a question about CR7

However, if we believe AS, the will of Boehly, who met Jorge Mendes to discuss the terms of an agreement, comes up against the needs of Thomas Tuchel, who fears an imbalance in his locker room with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

From the United States, where he went on an internship with Chelsea, the former PSG coach did nothing to calm the rumors. To a fan fan asking him if he intended to recruit Cristiano, Tuchel had the following response on his arrival at the hotel: “I wouldn’t tell you”. A mischievous message in a smile, which, according to the Iberian press, maintains the ambiguity of the position of the coach in front of his new American boss…