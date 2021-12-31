Tuchel wand Lukaku: ” Unhappy words ”. And the Inter Curva does not forgive him

“I don’t like Lukaku’s interview and it doesn’t help us, because it triggers rumors that we didn’t need. We’ll discuss it, but we’ll do it inside the locker room.” They didn’t like them at all Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea coach, the words of the Belgian striker who, in an interview with Sky Sport, apologized to the Inter fans for this summer’s farewell to the Nerazzurri, promising in the future a return to Milan and leaving in fact to understand how the third adventure with the Blues did not start in the best way.

Lukaku: “I apologize to the Inter fans, one day I hope to return” December 30, 2021





“I’m surprised, he’s happy here”

“In reality I am also surprised, I do not seem to see him in difficulty during the week or unhappy – adds Tuchel -. We will discuss it but we will do it among ourselves and certainly not in front of the cameras. We need to understand why he said these things and what ‘is behind, but it’s very easy to take statements out of context and make titles, ”added the German coach of the European champions. “If you are such an important player like Romelu – he concludes -, you are always in the spotlight: he should know what kind of reactions words like these provoke. All the more so in a period in which you don’t win consistently.”

Premier: Brighton brakes Chelsea, Manchester City wins and flies to +8 December 29, 2021





Frost with Tuchel

After an excellent start to the season with four consecutive games scored, now something seems to have broken between Lukaku and Tuchel: at the end of October “Big Rom” had sprained his ankle in the Champions League match against Malmo and since his return he struggled to find space with continuity. In mid-December, Covid positivity was also introduced. The numbers tell all the difficulties: just 5 goals in the Premier League, with the Blues currently slipping to -8 from the leaders City. A super investment (Abramovich paid out 115 million to bring him back to London for the third time) so far not paid off.

The Curva Nord does not forgive

Meanwhile, Lukaku’s “mea culpa” does not seem to have been appreciated by the Inter fans, evidently still injured by the Belgian’s farewell. In this sense, the Nerazzurri North Curve has hung a banner near the San Siro stadium that is quite direct, which leaves no room for a possible mending of the tear: “It doesn’t matter who runs away with the rain, it counts who stays in the storm !!! Hello Romelu “. In short, for the ultras Lukaku it is already the past.