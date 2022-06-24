TUDN Presents a ‘Layoff Wave’; Who left?

Again the company TUDN is lightening its payroll, because in this summer of 2022 a new series of layoffs has begun in which they have included several personalities that appeared in the box during their broadcasts, accounting for up to 70 people who lost their jobs due to this cut.

TUDN was created a few years ago in the merger of Univision and Televisa Sportsstrengthening the sports line of both television stations, although three years after its birth it has undergone various changes in terms of its personnel.

The first layoffs came as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, as this brought an economic crisis that affected all areas worldwide, causing adjustments in almost all companies.

As revealed by the Récord newspaper a few months ago, TUDN is lightening its payroll, mainly for the staff that worked in Miami offices, since they want to concentrate all their work in Mexico City, where costs are lower.

Who left TUDN in this new wave of layoffs?

In social networks, some of the personalities who have already made their departure from TUDN public are Jesús Bracamontes, Tony Cherchy, Pablo Ramírez and Carlos Pavón.

Others who are in ‘we will see’ are José Luis López Salido and Félix Fernández, who could be transferred to Mexico City.

