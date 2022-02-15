Tudor: Deserved victory. On my contract renewal I say … VIDEO | TgGialloblu

“It wasn’t cynicism, the 4-0 is the result above all of our quality. We have strong players and we always play in an offensive and proactive way. It seemed like an easy race but it wasn’t. A beautiful and deserved victory: I’m happy for Depaoli’s goal, we closed the match in crescendo. Everyone had a great race: from Tameze, Barak to everyone else. The best thing today was not conceding a goal. Hasn’t Simeone scored for two months? He was one of the best on the field today, he wanted to stay on the pitch for the whole match but I also wanted to give space to Lasagna ”. Igor Tudor said this after playing poker at Udinese.

The Verona coach continued: “The ranking that looks to Europe? Nothing changes me, I want to win every game. I am proud of Caprari and Barak, but of the whole group in general, you rarely find such a good group of players, I feel like a privileged coach. The boys haven’t missed a training session since I arrived ”.

“Renewal of my contract? We are calm, for now we live this moment well. I’m happy with how we work during the week, training is the key to success, I’m happy with how we manage the offensive and defensive phases. Depaoli? He is too good, we have to turn him a little harsh, he is a very strong player who has a lot of quality. Congratulations also to Montipò who brings us points with his saves ”concluded Tudor.