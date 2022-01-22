Tudor: “It wasn’t easy to win tonight. Caprari as a national team? How can I say no … “

Igor Tudor comments to Dazn about Verona’s victory over Bologna. “We pushed from the start – says the Hellas coach – their goal surprised us. In the second half we crushed them and with the changes we won. We could even close it earlier. They were combative despite all the problems they have. We are happy because it was not difficult. It is true that we have excellent changes and many alternatives, it is nice to have this squad. When people come in and decide the game it means that there is quality and an excellent group. Simeone? hasn’t scored in a while. Attackers have periods when the goal seems smaller. He has to feel comfortable and keep doing what he is doing. The goal will come back, he has to think about doing the things he knows very well and then he will unlock. Caprari? Yes, he scored with the heel like Mancini. If he is from the national team? And how can I say no, he scored eight goals, he worked a lot, he also grew physically. He can play wing, behind the strikers, I’m very happy with him and for him. Against Juve? it will be nice, I was warned and tonight I risked yellow, luckily I could be there “