Tudor: “Napoli deserves first place, we are there to hurt them”

The Gialloblù coach: “No to renouncing football, it must be a show”

Igor Tudor presents Verona’s match in Naples at a press conference.

Below are the statements of the Hellas coach.

“It will be a difficult match against one of the favorites for the Scudetto, Napoli showed more than anyone with Milan. They have strong players, a coach who has proven to be among the best. For us it is a great motivation to try to do well there. , the goal is to establish itself as done so far, without neglecting anything.

Having five changes has also changed the role of those on the bench. They have an important squad, players who have been together for many years: they deserve to be where they are, and aspire to win the championship. This gives us motivation, tension: it’s beautiful. I try to convey the motivation to go there and do well. Even when you play against the strongest you have to make their life difficult. I try to pass this on to the boys. In addition to defending well we have to hurt them with our attacking players, not just stay behind waiting for them. In football there are increasingly demanding people: it is difficult to fascinate a fan if they see a defeatist football, as was done in the past. You can see this trend around, and rightly so, because football has to be fun, it’s a show. “

