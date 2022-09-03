Tudor Pelagos 39: features and price of the new watch

East Tudor Pelagos 39 is the example of how the manufacturer of clocks has played with its public with such success this year. It is true that there is a bit offan service”, but such is the watch industry. Collectors have been clamoring for a slimmer Pelagos—this one goes from 42 to 39 millimeters—and one without the date window, which is often blamed for dirtying a sophisticated and functional dial.

Unlike other large industries, watch brands they are surprisingly receptive to feedback from collectors. While some firms are known for launching calls for new designs, others enlist their most passionate and prominent fans to pitch in. Tudor It doesn’t go that far, but it’s clear that the brand pays attention to the suggestions of its fans.

The Pelagos 39 has a version with a black rubber strap. Courtesy

Before this year, Tudor it was perhaps best known for one watch: the Black Bay Fifty-Eight. But the brand is showing that it has much more to show. The dive watches -the specialty of the firm- are still abundant, but Tudor has also introduced a couple of new GMT watches and a luxury chronograph.

A few months ago, the company reissued the Ranger, a field watch that had been quietly launched in 2020. The English manufacturer, on the other hand, is experimenting with luxury materials, mixing steel and gold, a favorite move of older brother Rolex, which owns Tudor. And as the launch of the Tudor Pelagos 39there is room for more than one dear dive watch under the umbrella of Tudor.

The idea that Tudor is having a great year is backed by the results: “Tudor has had an exceptional performance across our group [Watches of Switzerland]showing significant growth year over year,” said David Hurley, Deputy General Manager of the Watches of Switzerland Group.

start one watch collection is a complex task, to which we have devoted many words in GQ. But brands like Tudor they’re starting to make that process a lot less complicated.

There are very few brands that offer carefully designed mechanical watches at prices no higher than $5,000 (that’s already considered affordable in the fashion world). watchmaking). We often say that certain Seiko models are so well priced that they sound like a scam—it’s the easiest brand to recommend to someone just starting out—however, Tudor is breaking through to the next level of clocks (the new Tudor Pelagos 39 it can be purchased from 4,400 dollars) so resorting to the English manufacturer today could result in a good investment tomorrow.

Article originally published in GQ US.