“Tudor told us about Cristiano Ronaldo’s sessions at Juve” – ​​Interview

Asked by Provence and RMCAdrien Tameze also gave an interview to The Team to talk about Igor Tudor. And for the 28-year-old Cameroonian midfielder, Tudor will know how to deal with the OM locker room, which is necessarily not the same as that of Verona: “I think he has the ability to adapt. When you have a squad, you have to adapt. He knows it, because he was a player in big clubs, he lived for years in the dressing room of Juventus and he worked there recently as an assistant coach. He will find the solution. Sometimes he spoke to us about Cristiano Ronaldo at Juve and he told us about his sessions: he knows very well that you cannot ask the same thing of everyone the players”.

In the summer of 2020, Juventus, who had just won their ninth scudetto in a row, decided to part ways with their coach Maurizio Sarri, mainly at the request of players who did not adhere to his methods. To succeed him, the leaders of Piedmont decide to install Andrea Pirlo, for his first experience as a coach. Tudor agrees to join his staff, as “defenders coach”, not to say second assistant, Pirlo having his best friend Roberto Baronio, also a former midfielder, as his assistant. The season will be catastrophic for Juve despite two trophies (Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup) since they will lose the title in Serie A, finishing just fourth, as well as being eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League by Port. Bitter about this experience, Tudor did not spare Pirlo on this subject in the Italian press, ensuring that he would no longer accept to be anyone’s deputy in the future.