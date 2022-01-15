TUDOR, Vlahovic did nothing more than Simeone

Hellas wants to forget the defeat with Salernitana: in lunch match on Sunday the Gialloblù will face Sassuolo di Dionisi, who won the first leg with three goals for two, at Mapei. The technician of the Veneto Igor Tudor spoke thus at the press conference:

Does the ranking position respect your value? “Verona always leaves to save themselves, from that point of view we are happy. We are doing well, I think the team is doing well and that we started the second round well: we had a great match in La Spezia and a good match with the team. Salernitana. It’s just that Sunday something difficult to explain happened: we were disappointed with the result, but you start like this and you win them nine times out of ten. Not to mention the referees: after the game I was too bland. to improve, that’s the way it is in life and in sport: there is only one way to go “.

Is Simeone the big surprise so far? “I always say that the top scorer must be evaluated without penalties. For me he was the top scorer in the first round, playing for Hellas. It is something perhaps underestimated: Vlahovic how many penalties did he shoot? He didn’t do something extraordinary, more. Now we have to continue, he must try to reach twenty, without however fixing himself on the numbers, because it is not the right path “.