Tudor: “Won with our strength, we must think about saving ourselves”

“We won with our strength, with our characteristics and with a great character. It was a good match between two teams that are doing well. I was expecting a match like this. The victory is deserved: we have created and done more. We conceded. the draw with an inattention and in the last 10 ‘we tried at all costs to win and we did it.

What didn’t I like? I think we played a good game, maybe we weren’t brilliant but it’s there because we worked so hard during the break. We missed something in the last twenty meters. Usually the opposite happens with the men we have but that’s okay. Let’s see where we get, game after game. Today’s victory is important but I don’t want to overreact. The points we have achieved are important. The goal is to save himself and there is to battle Sunday after Sunday.

I saw desire on the pitch, we knew that Empoli were doing well and doing interesting things. There is connection between the attacking players. But we did better and deserved the victory. Guys don’t miss a workout. The points on the pitch are the consequence of what you do during the week. Lazovic? There was a problem of understanding regarding the handling of the latest changes. I too was wrong on the choice of who should go out. But it turned out well in the end.

What if we are a little girl who studies when we grow up? I do not know. I think that even when a coach has a team of this level, he doesn’t have to give up anything. You have to give in both stages. One important thing, apart from skill, is courage. We are doing well for now.

The changes? I rarely do that. I’m sorry for those on the bench. But a coach has to be what he feels. In the end it went well.

Tameze? He is playing well, he is a humble boy. We are happy to have it and to continue like this.

Salvation? We are exactly halfway there. In the end everyone can have their own thoughts which in some cases can be logical. Even as a coach you don’t have to be trivial. Even when you coach a team that has to win here and there, you don’t have to think about the goal. In the end, the only thing that matters as I see it is to do well on Saturday. First working well in training and then this allows you to do a good performance. It’s all a climb. In sport, having goals takes a back seat “.

