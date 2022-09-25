TUDUM 2022: Emily in Paris premieres trailer and release date for season three

Emily in Paris – 95% premiered its first season in October 2020 and since then it has made a captive audience. The series is not the most successful in the Netflix catalog, however it attracts enough attention to have been maintained until now. Many people have openly criticized the series for presenting a stereotypical France, however this has not reduced its audience and it is now announcing its third season for later this year.

The series was created by Darren Starwho was inspired by the story of Rebecca Leffera journalist who was a correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter in France for years. The first season kicks off with Emily Cooper taking an advertising job in Paris after her boss had to turn him down. Without speaking French or preparing enough, she ventures to move to another country and although she finds it difficult to adapt to the change, her “American” way of seeing things helps her to have a fresh perspective at work.

When the series was first released, it was harshly criticized, especially by people in France who claimed that the series made a terrible representation of the country and that it fell into badly done clichés. However, in the United States and other countries it was well received, seeing it as a light comedy, easy to watch and entertaining. Probably the great success of the series was to put Lily Collins as the protagonist, she carries the series and it seems that she does it without a problem.

The series was involved in the scandal when it was nominated at the Golden Globes without being considered good enough to deserve those nominations and especially for leaving out other productions that did deserve it. At that time and for many other reasons the entire event and its members were accused of racism and corruption. Later it was found that Paramount Studios, producer of the series, invited several voters to visit the set of Emily in Paris during their filming and that during their stay they were accommodated in an exclusive hotel and were filled with luxuries.

So the series has suffered from several setbacks, however it has never been in danger of cancellation, because despite everything it fulfills what it promises, which is to entertain. It is likely that much of the audience that enjoys Emily in Paris they are not even aware of the conflicts behind the production or simply do not care. The criticism and the scandal have not changed the perception of fans of the series who are only interested in the life of Emily Cooper. That is why the series continues and today it was announced that the third season will premiere on December 21 this year.

Darren Star He has been a producer of extremely famous and successful series such as Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose PlaceYounger- 100% and Sex and the Cityso it is not surprising that Emily in Paris hold for a few more years. For now, in addition to the confirmation of the date of the third season, earlier this year it had already been announced that the series had been renewed for a fourth season.

This new season promises the same rhythm and humor that characterizes the series, in addition to having the fashion factor that is another of the great successes of the production, if something is praised in Emily in Paris it’s the locker room. In her preview we see that Emily decides to make a radical change of image by cutting herself a fringe and, as is usual in her, we see her parade with designer clothes.

After being caught up in a love triangle between her new Parisian friend and her neighbor, it seems that Emily will have to make important decisions and focus more on her work, and it seems that things with Alfie will evolve. Beside Lily Collins we will be able to see Lucien Laviscount, Ashley Park and Samuel Arnold.

