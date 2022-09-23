Tudum 2022, Netflix’s great global event: schedule, participants and news

The international Netflix event returns for its fourth edition. The 24th September, Tudum: A global event for Netflix fans It will have more than 200 stars, who will announce all the news of the streaming service. The platform will thus premiere the new trailers, clips and exclusives of more than 120 series, movies and gameswhich will be part of its catalog in the coming months.

An event that will be presented by the actors Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown or Maite Perroni, among others. The Witcher, Vikings: Valhalla, Stranger Things, The Bridgertons either Wednesday are some of the series that Tudum will tackle this year. Likewise, the company will also talk about new films such as Enola Holmes 2 either Daggers in the Back: The Mystery of the Glass Onion.

Tudum 2022 It can be followed through Netflix’s YouTube channels. Then the full schedule:

FIRST PART

10 AM PT / 7:00 PM SPAIN- PENINSULAR TIME

Enola Holmes 2 (Millie Bobby Brown)

Heart of Stone (Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt)

The Bridgertons (Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton and Claudia Jessie)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, India Amarteifio, Shonda Rhimes)

shadow and bone (Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Patrick Gibson, Jack Wolfe, Lewis Tan, Anna Leong Brophy)

The Crown

Emily in Paris (Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount)

the old guard 2 (Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luca Marinelli, Marwan Kenzari)

Wednesday (Jenna Ortega)

Manifest (Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas)

3 Body Problem (DB Weiss, David Benioff, Alexander Woo)

The country of dreams (Jason Momoa)

I never (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnett)

The Umbrella Academy (Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Genesis Rodriguez)

your house or mine (Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher)

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (William del Toro)

What’s coming and special announcement (Noah Centino)

berlin (Pedro Alonso and Alex Pina)

entergalactic (Scott Mescudi and Kenya Barris)

the redemptive team

The Mother (Jennifer Lopez)

You (Pen Badgley)

Vigilant

The Witcher: The Origin of Blood (Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown and Michelle Yeoh)

Tyler Rake 2 (Chris Hemsworth)

Vikings: Valhalla

Tyrone’s clone (Jamie Foxx)

The Witcher (Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen)

1899 (Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Miguel Bernardeau, Andreas Pietschmann and Maciej Musial, among others)

Lupine (Omar Si)

the squid game (Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-su, Anupam Tripathi, Hwang Dong-hyuk)

The paper house: Korea (Park Haesoo)

Spotlight: Netflix Games

dead to me (James Marsen)

heart stopper (Toby Donovan)

Backstabbing: The Glass Onion Mystery (Ryan Johnson)

Outer Banks (Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey, and Carlacia Grant)

The School of Good and Evil (Kerry Washington)

stranger things (Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, David Harbor and Joseph Quinn)

SECOND PART

11:30 AM PT / 20:30 SPAIN- PENINSULAR TIME

Triad (Maite Perroni)

Maximum load (Sheron Menezes)

matrimillas (Sheron Menezes)

The chosen one (Maite Perroni)

Belascoaran (Luis Gerardo Mendez)

burning patience (Luis Gerardo Mendez)

the squid game (Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Anupam Tripathi)

Love is Blind: Brazil (Camila Queiroz)

the signature (Camila Queiroz)

Alice in Borderland (Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya)

the empty kingdom (Chino Darin and Peter Lanzani)

The love after Love (Ivan Hochman)

You (Pen Badgley)

Elite (Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos, André Lamoglia, Adam Nourou, Carmen Arrufat, Alex Pastrana, Valentina Zenere, Álvaro de Juana, Ander Puig, Carla Díaz and Ana Bokesa)

beyond the universe (Sebastián Martínez, Ana Lucía Dominguín, Michel Brown)

Hunch (Sebastián Martínez, Ana Lucía Dominguín, Michel Brown)

Across the sea (Clara Galle, Julio Peña, Iván Lapadula and Andrea Chaparro)

