Tudum: all guests and shows present at the Netflix event

Netflix has made official not only all the films and series present at the Tudum event on 25 September, but also all the special guests: let’s see them together.

We are very curious about the arrival of the new event Netflix named Tudum, scheduled for next September 25: the most prominent Netflix stars and creatives from all over the world will find themselves on a virtual stage for what has been promised to us as an exciting day of previews and exclusives.

A global event to celebrate and entertain fans around the world, lasting three hours and featuring over 70 films and series, including new seasons of some of our best-known titles such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The paper house and Cobra Kai, as well as films of the caliber of Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Tyler Rake, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and many others.

These are some of the 145 stars who will attend the event:

Jennifer Aniston

Jonathan Bailey

Jason Bateman

Zazie Beetz

Halle Berry

Millie Bobby Brown

Manolo Cardona

Henry Cavill

John Cho

Lily Collins

Nicola Coughlan

Madhuri Dixit

Idris Elba

Nathalie Emmanuel

Kevin Hart

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Jung Hae-in

Kai

Kim Hee-chul

Regina King

Nick Kroll

Jennifer Lawrence

Ralph Macchio

Jonathan Majors

Adam McKay

Caleb McLaughlin

Álvaro Death

Elsa Pataky

Maite Perroni

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Noomi Rapace

Adam Sandler

Matthias Schweighöfer

Maisa Silva

Lilly Singh

Zack Snyder

Song Kang

Alejandro Speitzer

Omar Sy

Charlize Theron

Kenjiro Tsuda

Finn Wolfhard

William Zabka

While the shows that are sure to make their appearance (but we don’t rule out surprises!) Are:

Aggretsuko – Season 4 / ア グ レ ッ シ ブ 烈 子

Miyo – A feline love / 泣 き た い 私 は 猫 を か ぶ る

In Traves De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul / ブ ラ イ ト: サ ム ラ イ ソ ウ ル

Bruised – Struggle to live

The chestnut man

Cobra Kai

Colin in black and white

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Dark desire

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Tyler Rake

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound / 지옥

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

The paper house

The Old Guard

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name / 마이 네임

New World / 신세계 로부터

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal – The movie / 劇場版 美 少女 戦 士 セ ー ラ ー ム ー ン Eternal: 前 編 ・ 後 編 “

Rebelde

Salvaje rhythm

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea / 고요 의 바다

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super thieves / ス ー パ ー ・ ク ル ッ ク ス

Ultraman: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous & African

During interactive panels and conversations with stars and creatives, fans will be the first to receive unreleased news and to see previews, new trailers and exclusive clips of Netflix titles. We advise you to visit the official website of the event, at this address.

