Tudum: all guests and shows present at the Netflix event

Netflix has made official not only all the films and series present at the Tudum event on 25 September, but also all the special guests: let’s see them together.
We are very curious about the arrival of the new event Netflix named Tudum, scheduled for next September 25: the most prominent Netflix stars and creatives from all over the world will find themselves on a virtual stage for what has been promised to us as an exciting day of previews and exclusives.
A global event to celebrate and entertain fans around the world, lasting three hours and featuring over 70 films and series, including new seasons of some of our best-known titles such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The paper house and Cobra Kai, as well as films of the caliber of Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Tyler Rake, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and many others.
These are some of the 145 stars who will attend the event:
- Jennifer Aniston
- Jonathan Bailey
- Jason Bateman
- Zazie Beetz
- Halle Berry
- Millie Bobby Brown
- Manolo Cardona
- Henry Cavill
- John Cho
- Lily Collins
- Nicola Coughlan
- Madhuri Dixit
- Idris Elba
- Nathalie Emmanuel
- Kevin Hart
- Chris Hemsworth
- Dwayne Johnson
- Jung Hae-in
- Kai
- Kim Hee-chul
- Regina King
- Nick Kroll
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Ralph Macchio
- Jonathan Majors
- Adam McKay
- Caleb McLaughlin
- Álvaro Death
- Elsa Pataky
- Maite Perroni
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
- Noomi Rapace
- Adam Sandler
- Matthias Schweighöfer
- Maisa Silva
- Lilly Singh
- Zack Snyder
- Song Kang
- Alejandro Speitzer
- Omar Sy
- Charlize Theron
- Kenjiro Tsuda
- Finn Wolfhard
- William Zabka
While the shows that are sure to make their appearance (but we don’t rule out surprises!) Are:
- Aggretsuko – Season 4 / ア グ レ ッ シ ブ 烈 子
- Miyo – A feline love / 泣 き た い 私 は 猫 を か ぶ る
- In Traves De Mi Ventana
- Arcane
- Army of Thieves
- Black Crab
- Big Mouth
- Bridgerton
- Bright: Samurai Soul / ブ ラ イ ト: サ ム ラ イ ソ ウ ル
- Bruised – Struggle to live
- The chestnut man
- Cobra Kai
- Colin in black and white
- Cowboy Bebop
- The Crown
- Dark desire
- De Volta Aos 15
- Don’t Look Up
- Emily in Paris
- Tyler Rake
- Finding Anamika
- Floor is Lava
- The Harder They Fall
- Hellbound / 지옥
- Heeramandi
- Human Resources
- Interceptor
- Inside Job
- The paper house
- The Old Guard
- Ozark
- Maldivas
- My Name / 마이 네임
- New World / 신세계 로부터
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal – The movie / 劇場版 美 少女 戦 士 セ ー ラ ー ム ー ン Eternal: 前 編 ・ 後 編 “
- Rebelde
- Salvaje rhythm
- Red Notice
- The Sandman
- Sex Education
- The Silent Sea / 고요 의 바다
- Soy Georgina
- Stranger Things
- Super thieves / ス ー パ ー ・ ク ル ッ ク ス
- Ultraman: Season 2
- The Umbrella Academy
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Young, Famous & African
During interactive panels and conversations with stars and creatives, fans will be the first to receive unreleased news and to see previews, new trailers and exclusive clips of Netflix titles. We advise you to visit the official website of the event, at this address.
