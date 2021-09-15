Tudum, here is the global Netflix event

ROME – Today Netflix unveils the official trailer and the list of stars who will be present at “ TUDUM: A global Netflix event for fans “. The September 25th More than 145 of our biggest stars and the most famous creatives from all corners of the planet – representing over 70 series, films and special content – will take the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and previews . Inspired by the first sound you hear at the beginning of a series or movie on Netflix, TUDUM is the first global Netflix event for fans. The goal is simple: to honor and entertain Netflix fans around the world.

How to watch the event

The live streaming event will begin at 18:00 Italian time and will be broadcast on Netflix YouTube channels around the world, as well as on Twitter, Twitch and Facebook. The programming will also include some special pre-shows dedicated to Korean and Indian series and films, as well as exciting anime content, starting at 2pm on specific channels. What to expect: Over the course of the three hours of our very first Tudum event, more than 145 stars will be involved and will be introduced over 70 titles, including some of our most popular recurring series such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The Paper House and Cobra Kai, as well as such blockbusters Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Tyler Rake, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and many others. Fans will be the first to hear unreleased news and to see previews, new trailers and exclusive clips of Netflix titles during interactive panels and conversations with stars and creatives.

Watch the Tudum trailer