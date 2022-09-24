Entertainment

Tudum-Netflix | The most interesting trailers and projects announced in the Netflix Tudum | CHEK

It premiered on Tudumglobal event of Netflix in which the platform announces to the whole world about its future projects. Unlike previous versions; this event announced fewer projects, but with a greater focus on quality.

Of course, Netflix would give priority to its flagship franchises, such as Stranger Things, The Bridgertons, or the Squid Game to announce their new seasons. But he has also talked about new projects that have caught the attention of the platform. Both new series and movies are going to appear soon on the platform.

Enola Holmes Season 2

The comedy starring Millie Bobbi Brown and Henry Cavill will release its second entry on November 4, 2022.

Heart of Stone

Starring Gal Gadot and Ahlia Batt, this action movie would be focused on the world of spies. It would be out by 2023.

5th season of The Crown

The fifth season of the English royal family will arrive on November 9 and the season will be focused on the figure of Lady Di.

slumberland

Starring Jason Momoa, this fantasy movie is due out on November 18.

The Witcher Season 3

Henry Cavill talked about the next season, but there is no exact date or trailer. The only thing that the actor assures is that it will be for 2023.

