“Tudum” Netflix: where and when to stream the event, the cast of guests and protagonists, all the series and films presented

“Tudum “: a sound that, by now, means for everyone Netflix. It is in fact what accompanies the beginning of any screening of the streaming platform, whether it is a TV series or a film.

From this sound, comes the name of a special Netflix event, that is Tudum: A global Netflix event for fans.

Set for September 25, 2021, it’s a sort of party (streaming, of course) dedicated to Netflix fans from all over the world. During the three hours of the event, the biggest stars and the most famous creatives from every corner of the Netflix planet, will take the virtual stage for a day full of exclusives and previews.

Over 70 titles will be presented, including some of our most popular recurring series such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The paper house And Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster Which Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Tyler Rake, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and many others.

«Tudum», when and how to watch the event

The live streaming event, scheduled for September 25, will start at 6:00 pm Italian time and will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channels around the world, as well as on Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.

Fans are invited to co-stream and comment on the Tudum event in real time. Register for co-streaming on TUDUM.com.

«Tudum», the trailer

«Tudum», the stars

Hollywood stars, talents born and launched in Netflix, actors, directors, entertainers… In the Tudum window we will see: Jennifer Aniston; Jonathan Bailey; Jason Bateman; Zazie Beetz; Halle Berry; Millie Bobby Brown; Manolo Cardona; Henry Cavill; John Cho; Lily Collins; Nicola Coughlan; Madhuri Dixit; Idris Elba; Nathalie Emmanuel; Kevin Hart; Chris Hemsworth; Dwayne Johnson; Jung Hae-in; Kai; Kim Hee-chul; Regina King; Nick Kroll; Jennifer Lawrence; Ralph Macchio; Jonathan Majors; Adam McKay; Caleb McLaughlin; Álvaro Death; Elsa Pataky; Maite Perroni; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan; Adam Sandler; Matthias Schweighöfer; Maisa Silva; Lilly Singh; Zack Snyder; Song Kang; Alejandro Speitzer; Omar Sy; Charlize Theron; Kenjiro Tsuda; Finn Wolfhard and many others.

«Tudum», Netflix TV series and movies

The titles we will discuss are about seventy, here is a selection (tasting) in alphabetical order: Aggretsuko (4th season); Miyo – A feline love; In Traves De Mi Ventana; Arcane; Army of Thieves; Black Crab; Big Mouth; Bridgerton; Bright: Samurai Soul; Bruised – Struggle to live; The chestnut man; Cobra Kai; Colin in black and white; Cowboy Bebop; The Crown; Dark desire; De Volta Aos 15; Don’t Look Up; Emily in Paris; Tyler Rake; Finding Anamika; Floor is Lava; The Harder They Fall; Hellbound; Heeramandi; Human Resources; Interceptor; Inside Job; The paper house; The Old Guard; Ozark; Maldivas; My Name; New World; Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal – The Movie; Rebelde; Salvaje rhythm; Red Notice; The Sandman; Sex Education; The Silent Sea; Soy Georgina; Stranger Things; Super thieves; Ultraman: Season 2; The Umbrella Academy; Vikings: Valhalla; The Witcher; The Witcher: Blood Origin; Young, Famous & African

Netflix, the story of the intro (which is not the verse of a goat)

The films and documentaries to see on Netflix in September 2021

Best Netflix series in September, news and returns

