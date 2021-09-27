TUDUM: THE FIRST NETFLIX GLOBAL EVENT FOR FANS, all announcements, videos and images released during the virtual event

TUDUM: the first global Netflix event for fans “ was held on Saturday 25th September from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, live on Netflix YouTube channels around the world, as well as on Twitter, Twitch and Facebook. More than 145 of the biggest stars and most famous creatives from around the world – representing over 100 series, films and special content – took to the virtual stage for an exciting day full of exclusive announcements, images, trailers and unreleased clips .

Below is a list of all the announcements and assets released during the virtual event.

RED NOTICE

The best FBI profiler, the most wanted art thief and the biggest con man in the world. Watch this exclusive clip from the epic movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynold.

Stranger Things 4

Enter the Creel House at your own risk with this teaser that shows the new location of the fourth season, arriving in 2022.

The Paper House Part 5 – Volume 2

The paper house Part 5: Get ready to say goodbye to the series with this exclusive preview of the final episodes.

Sex Education 4

Sex Education: Attention! Do not miss the special bulletin of the students of the Moordale high school.

Bridgerton 2

Bridgerton: Dust off your best regency outfits and get ready to fall in love (again) with this exclusive preview of the second season of the series.

The Crown

The Crown: Her Majesty is ready to receive you now. The new Queen Elizabeth announces the release period of Season 5.

The Witcher

The Witcher: the return of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri to the world of The Witcher with two exclusive clips, a new trailer and the announcement of the renewal for the third season.

The universe of The Witcher is enriched with new announcements in the works on the Continent: a series for children and families and a second anime film.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

The Witcher: Blood Origin: An exclusive first look behind the scenes of the epic prequel series that chronicles the creation of the ideal Witcher prototype and the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres.

Emily in Paris 2

Emily in Paris: uncork the champagne and find out when the favorite influencer of the Ville Lumière returns for the second season.

Ozark 4

Ozark: an exclusive preview of the fourth and final season coming.

Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up: If it’s true it’s best not to look up, check out this exclusive clip from the upcoming movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill on a comet on a collision course with the Land.

JEEN-YUHS

jeen-yuhs: spotlight on Kanye West in this exclusive clip from the new documentary. Shot over the course of twenty years, jeen-yuhs is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye’s experience, from the formative period characterized by the desire to break through to the current reality of an artist and global brand. Note: This video contains language suitable for an adult audience.

The Sandman

The Sandman: It’s never just a dream. Watch the exclusive preview of the long-awaited dark fantasy series based on the acclaimed comics created by Neil Gaiman for DC Comics.

Cobra Kai 4 – Release date

Cobra Kai: training served this purpose. Find out when your favorite dojos will return to battle with a preview of the fourth season.

Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth confirms that Tyler Rake will be featured in the film’s sequel.

Arcane – Trailer

Arcane: Netflix and Riot Games present the unreleased trailer for the new animated series Arcane, leading the franchise of the global phenomenon League of Legends on Netflix on Saturday 6th November.

Vikings Valhalla – Preview

Vikings Valhalla: meet the heroes of this new spin-off of the spectacular epic saga Vikings, which tells the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings ever.

The Chestnut Man

The Chestnut Man: an exclusive featurette from the upcoming Danish series, an adaptation of the international bestselling tale that tells the story of two detectives on the hunt for a serial killer.

Tiger King 2 – Release date

Tiger King: Take a review of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and all the twists and turns of the first season and find out when the series is back for a second dose of mayhem and madness.

Cowboy Bebop – Opening credits

Cowboy Bebop: Get carried away by the rhythm of the opening theme song of this live-action adaptation of the beloved anime series that tells the story of a ramshackle team of bounty hunters pursuing the most dangerous criminals in the galaxy.

The Umbrella Academy 3 – Behind the scenes

The Umbrella Academy: Get ushered behind the scenes of Season 3 and hear cast answers to the hottest questions about filming, on-set jokes, and more.

Army of Thieves – Trailer

Army of Thieves: There are no zombies, but action (besides love and laughter) is certainly not lacking in this trailer for the prequel to Army of Dead. The film is produced by Zack Snyder and Matthias Schweighöfer, who is also the director and protagonist.

Colin In Black & White – Clip

Colin In Black & White: An exclusive clip from Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick’s mini-series about the athlete’s high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.

Big Mouth 5 – Poster

Big Mouth: Feast your eyes on the Season 5 teaser poster and find out when Bridgeton Middle School classes resume. And not only that: the latest information on the guest stars of the new season Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer and Pamela Adlon.

Inside Job – Trailer

Inside Job: can you keep a secret? Be among the first to see the trailer for this new animated comedy series for adults, which tells the story of the employees of the Deep State, whose job is to keep conspiracy theories under the utmost secrecy.

Announcements and confirmations!

The Harder They Fall: An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at this western on an outlaw (Jonathan Majors) reuniting his gang to take revenge on the man (Idris Elba) who killed his parents.

Maldivas: Meet the tenants of the mysterious Maldivas condominium at the center of this new dramedy about a woman looking for answers after her mother’s sudden death.

Young Adult Moment: How do we celebrate the biggest fans in the world? Releasing a series of first looks on our upcoming YA projects from around the world, including AlRawabi School for Girls, Bienvenidos in Edén, Blood & Water 2, Chosen, Colin in Black & White, Dear White People: Volume 4, Elite 5, Invisible Thread, Las Niñas de Cristal, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Locke & Key 2, Lost in Space 3, Love 101 2, Night Teeth, On My Block 4, Open Your Eyes And There’s Someone Inside Your House.

Dark desire: an exclusive look of the second season.

Round table on action films: your favorite stars from our upcoming action movies, like the sequel to The Old Guard, The Harder They Fall, Black Crab, Interceptor And Army of Thieves, participate in a panel discussion to celebrate the genre and discuss the difficulties of creating compelling action sequences.

Bruised: Director and performer Halle Berry takes fans behind the scenes of this upcoming film about the story of a former MMA fighter who finds an opportunity for redemption and the courage to face her own demons when her abandoned son returns. unexpectedly in his life.

Enola Holmes 2: the youngest of the Holmes brothers is back, and has company – Enola and Tewks have reunited! Louis Partridge confirms the news with a funny GIF.

Murder Mystery 2: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return for another international adventure full of intrigue and misdeed.

