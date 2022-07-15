‘Tudum’, the Netflix event that will have a world tour for 24 hours

The most important transmission of Netflix, ‘Tudum’ with a 24 hour durationWith the presence of 100 guest stars of the favorite series and movies of the platform, will carry out for the second time, totally free, a large-scale world tour with 5 consecutive events.

The streaming that will take place in various Netflix YouTube channelscan be enjoyed at different languagesthe event will start on September 23 at 9:00 pm in Colombiadue to the time difference with the country that will open the event, since the official announcement is for the 24th at 11:00 am in Korea.

In second place, the country to continue the event is Indiawhich will contribute with a fun show that will start at 12:30 am Colombia timethis country is in charge of the comedy part of ‘Tudum’ and giving way to central show, whose location is part in the United States and part in Europe.

It will start on Saturday, September 24 at 12:00 pmwith the presence of actors and actresses who presented previews of series that all fans expectin addition to special appearances by international stars, this part of ‘Tudum’ will have a special event in Latin Americawhere they will contribute their share of new series from the region.

During the last event, which was a complete success, characters such as the bridgerton castwho presented in exclusive trailer for the second seasonan impressive moment of the evening was the debate of Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds for a clip from Red Notice.

Other impressive advances that made ‘Tudum’ a success, was thein the presence of Millie Bobby Brown that I report incredible data from Enola Holmes 2the sequel to the film about the young detective who shocked Netflix fansthe platform claims that the guest list for this edition is just as incredible.

¡#TUDUM it’s back! The biggest event in the world Netflix comes to you with premieres, exclusives, first looks and many surprises, in 5 global events in a single day. #TUDUM returns on September 24, these were the words of Netflix on its Twitter account in Latin America.

Japan is in charge of closing this event with a celebration will start at 9:00 pm local time, Those interested in following up on this long-awaited virtual event will be able to obtain more information, previews, guest announcements and more surprises in the course of these months in the official networks of Netflix.