Tuesday 11 January 2022 – Christ conquers the world

Today’s Gospel: Mt 1: 21b-28

At that time, Jesus, who entered the synagogue on the Sabbath, [a Cafarnao,] he taught. And they were amazed at his teaching: for he taught them as one who has authority, and not as the scribes.

And behold, in their synagogue there was a man possessed by an unclean spirit and he began to cry out, saying, “What do you want from us, Jesus of Nazareth?” Have you come to ruin us? I know who you are: the saint of God! ».

And Jesus ordered him severely: «Be quiet! Get out of him! ». And the unclean spirit, tearing him apart and crying out loud, came out of him. Everyone was afraid, so much so that they asked each other:

“What is this? A new teaching, given with authority. He even commands the impure spirits and they obey him! ». His fame immediately spread everywhere, throughout the region of Galilee.

I contemplate:

To believe is to give the heart

To believe is not first of all to assent to a clear and evident demonstration or to a project without unknowns and conflicts: one does not believe in something that can be owned and managed at one’s own safety and at will. To believe is to trust Someone, to assent to the call of the stranger who invites, to place one’s life in the hands of another, so that he may be the only true Lord. Believing means “giving your heart”, placing it unconditionally in the hands of another: believing who allows himself to be taken prisoner of the invisible God, who accepts being possessed by him in obedient listening and docility from the depths of the heart.

Commentary on the Gospel of the day:

In front of Christ’s teaching, amazement is a must, because the things that are heard are not just words, but life, his life. And in the face of that life it is also obligatory to make a decision, for our life.

Faith is not for everyone, but for all creatures of good will: Jesus does not make preferences.

For this reason none of us can say: I did not know, I could not, it is difficult, I do not feel etc ..; the Lord does not call anyone if he is not sure of the people first.

The Lord does not ask anyone to toil, unless he is first of all certain of the strength of the soul of his people. And since Jesus does not choose this or that, but gives everyone, without distinction, it goes without saying that guilt, sin and weakness of faith are always surmountable.Christ overcomes the world, Christ overcomes sin, good always overcomes evil.

With this luminous prospect in the eyes, in the ears but above all in the heart, our responsibility towards the faith is revealed, there are no more doubts: everything we say or do comes from Christ himself and returns to him.