Tuesday 12 October, saint of the day, birthdays and horoscope

Today is the National Day of Christopher Columbus. Here is the horoscope of the 12 zodiac signs and who is birthday.

Today, Tuesday 12 October, is the National Day of Christopher Columbus. Saints Serafino da Montegranaro (religious), Massimiliano di Celeia (archbishop of Lorch), Amelio and Amico (martyrs), Donnina and Donnino (martyrs) are celebrated.

National day of Christopher Columbus

There National day of Christopher Columbus celebrates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the New World, which took place on 12 October 1492, when Lhe expedition led by the Genoese explorer docked on an island in the Caribbean Sea later named San Salvador (in the present archipelago of the Bahamas).

The anniversary is particularly felt in the United States, where it takes the name of Columbus Day, and in many other countries of America. In Venezuela they are called “Day of indigenous resistance”.

Birthdays and anniversaries

Today is the anniversary: ​​of the “shoe speech”, delivered in 1960 during the fifteenth General Assembly of the UN by the Soviet leader Nikita Khruščëv; the independence of Guinea from Spain; of the coup in Pakistan by General Pervez Musharraf (1999); of the attack of two al-Qa’ida affiliates against a US destroyer USS Cole, moored in the port of Aden (Yemen), which cost the lives of 17 people (2000); the inauguration of Rio’s Christ the Redeemer (1931), considered one of the seven wonders of the world and a symbol of the city of Rio de Janeiro and Brazil; of the birth of Oktoberfest (1810).

Stubborn, stubborn, creative, those born on October 12 – under the sign of Libra – have a sensitive soul and inclined to all forms of art. Luca Carboni, Massimo Ghini, Roberto Giacobbo, Hugh Jackman have their birthday today. Luciano Pavarotti and Eugenio Montale were also born today.

Today’s horoscope

Here’s how i will spend the day 12 zodiac signs, according to the forecasts provided by Italpress in collaboration with oroscopi.info. To read the complete horoscope just click on your sign, under the symbol.


