Tuesday 15 February 2022 Sky Cinema, 40 carats | Mondocane

40 carat

Lies, misdirections and a precious diamond for a thriller with Sam Worthington and Elizabeth Banks. A policeman accused of committing a theft threatens to jump off a ledge.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Mondocane

Alessandro Borghi in a story of friendship and crime set in a post-apocalyptic Taranto. Two boys want to join the ant gang, led by the menacing Testacalda.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Friends like before

Christian De Sica and Massimo Boldi in the comedy that relaunches their partnership. Fired as a hotel manager, Cesare disguises himself as a woman to get a job as a caregiver.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

4 boys and the magical creature

Fantastic adventure for the whole family with Paula Patton and Russell Brand. On vacation in Cornwall, four boys meet a creature who can grant one wish a day.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Third chapter of the saga with Shailene Woodley and Theo James. Tris and Quattro, with some companions, venture beyond the fence and are taken into custody by a mysterious agency.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

The Raven

In Edgar Allan Poe’s nightmares in a gothic thriller with John Cusack. 1849: the famous writer joins a detective to investigate a killer who is inspired by his stories.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Bed friends

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis in a romantic comedy. Both returning from a failed relationship, Jamie and Dylan decide to spice up their friendship with sex, but everything gets complicated.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

The impossible

Naomi Watts, Tom Holland and Ewan McGregor in a 2004 Tsunami drama in Thailand. A British family struggles for survival after the tidal wave hits the coast.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

A boss under stress

Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal in a savory comedy by Harold Ramis. A mobster locked up in prison exhibits strange behaviors and is placed in the care of a psychoanalyst.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Eiffel

Passionate Sky Original with Romain Duris and Emma Mackey. Paris, 1889: the meeting with a woman he loved in the past inspires Gustave Eiffel in the construction of the famous tower.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Ghostbusters – Ghostbusters

Absolute cult of 80s comedy with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. New York: three scientists found an agency that deals with capturing ghosts and defying the demon Zuul (USA 1984)

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Oblivion

Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman and Olga Kurylenko in a science fiction blockbuster. Earth, 2077: the arrival of a woman aboard a spaceship complicates a drone repairer’s mission.

(SKY CINEMA 4K at 21.15 / channel 313)