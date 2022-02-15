Tuesday 15 February 2022 Sky Cinema, 40 carats | Mondocane

40 carat
Lies, misdirections and a precious diamond for a thriller with Sam Worthington and Elizabeth Banks. A policeman accused of committing a theft threatens to jump off a ledge.
(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)
Mondocane
Alessandro Borghi in a story of friendship and crime set in a post-apocalyptic Taranto. Two boys want to join the ant gang, led by the menacing Testacalda.
(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)
Friends like before
Christian De Sica and Massimo Boldi in the comedy that relaunches their partnership. Fired as a hotel manager, Cesare disguises himself as a woman to get a job as a caregiver.
(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)
4 boys and the magical creature
Fantastic adventure for the whole family with Paula Patton and Russell Brand. On vacation in Cornwall, four boys meet a creature who can grant one wish a day.
(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Third chapter of the saga with Shailene Woodley and Theo James. Tris and Quattro, with some companions, venture beyond the fence and are taken into custody by a mysterious agency.
(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)
The Raven
In Edgar Allan Poe’s nightmares in a gothic thriller with John Cusack. 1849: the famous writer joins a detective to investigate a killer who is inspired by his stories.
(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)
Bed friends
Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis in a romantic comedy. Both returning from a failed relationship, Jamie and Dylan decide to spice up their friendship with sex, but everything gets complicated.
(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)
The impossible
Naomi Watts, Tom Holland and Ewan McGregor in a 2004 Tsunami drama in Thailand. A British family struggles for survival after the tidal wave hits the coast.
(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)
A boss under stress
Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal in a savory comedy by Harold Ramis. A mobster locked up in prison exhibits strange behaviors and is placed in the care of a psychoanalyst.
(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)
Eiffel
Passionate Sky Original with Romain Duris and Emma Mackey. Paris, 1889: the meeting with a woman he loved in the past inspires Gustave Eiffel in the construction of the famous tower.
(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)
Ghostbusters – Ghostbusters
Absolute cult of 80s comedy with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. New York: three scientists found an agency that deals with capturing ghosts and defying the demon Zuul (USA 1984)
(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)
Oblivion
Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman and Olga Kurylenko in a science fiction blockbuster. Earth, 2077: the arrival of a woman aboard a spaceship complicates a drone repairer’s mission.
(SKY CINEMA 4K at 21.15 / channel 313)