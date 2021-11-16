Tuesday 16 November 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Night Hunter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Kj5cvArv2w

Night Hunter

Thriller with Henry Cavill, Ben Kingsley and Alexandra Daddario. Police and a judge hunt down an elusive serial killer with a multiple personality who lures and kills women.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Madame Walberg’s perfumes

Refined comedy with Emmanuelle Devos and Gregory Montel. A jovial but careless driver welcomes his new client: a haughty diva of the world of perfumes with a prodigious sense of smell.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Tolo Tolo

Checco Zalone directs and interprets the blockbuster comedy written with Paolo Virzi ‘. Pursued by creditors, Checco flees to Africa, but a war forces him to revise his plans.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

First chapter of the saga with Daniel Radcliffe. Endowed with special powers, little Harry Potter begins his adventure at Hogwarts School of Wizardry and faces the evil Voldemort.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Transformers

Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox in the first chapter of the sci-fi saga produced by Steven Spielberg. Two alien races, the Autobots and the Decepticons, choose Earth as their battleground.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

The fly

Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis in David Cronenberg’s cult remake. A scientist experiments with teleportation on himself, undergoing a horrible genetic mutation. Makeup Oscar.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

The star’s assistant

Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross in an exciting story of redemption. The young assistant to a music star takes the opportunity to fulfill her dream: to become a producer.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

The vice of hope

Audience Award at the Rome Film Festival and a David di Donatello for the play by Edoardo De Angelis with Pina Turco. Maria, ended up in a dirty turn, rebels against her tormented life.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Austin Powers – The Spy Who Tried

Mike Myers in the second chapter of the comic saga dedicated to the clumsy secret agent. Austin goes back in time to the 1960s to keep Dr. Male from destroying Washington.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Let me go

Stefano Mordini directs Stefano Accorsi, Valeria Golino and Maya Sansa in a thriller-drama in Venice. Two former spouses face the trauma of their son’s untimely death.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Smoke

From the novel by Paul Auster, comedy with Harvey Keitel and a cast of stars. Extravagant customers parade in a Brooklyn tobacconist, each with their own original philosophy of life.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Act of valor

Based on a true story. On a mission to free a kidnapped CIA agent, an elite team uncovers a fearsome terror plot against the United States. Its members face a heartbreaking battle between duty and affection to save the country.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Jupiter – The fate of the universe

Science fiction film with Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum. Jupiter Jones is a Russian immigrant who works in Chicago as a cleaner with her mother and aunt. Despite his big dreams, Jupiter has to deal with a difficult and bitter reality every day. Everything changes when the girl is saved from an alien attack by Caine Wise, a genetically modified warrior from outer space. The soldier then reveals his true destiny: Jupiter is in fact the reincarnation of Seraphi, the matriarch of the House of Abrasax, one of the most powerful extraterrestrial dynasties and creator of the human race on planet Earth.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

The Departed – Good and Evil

“When I was your age they told us that we could become either policemen or criminals: when you have a loaded gun in front of you, what’s the difference?”. Masterpiece by Martin Scorsese winner of 4 Oscars, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon. The Boston Police Department has decided to take out Mafia boss Frank Costello and his gang. For this reason, the young recruit Billy Costigan is sent undercover among the ranks of the gang, but at the same time a member of a criminal gang is chosen to infiltrate the Boston police. It’s Colin Sullivan, and in a plot full of shootings, infiltrators, double agents and truths hidden in lies, we arrive at the final twist on the fine line between good and evil.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

As you want me

Giada is an intelligent and staid college student. Riccardo a listless and cheeky university student. She works to support his studies, he is kept to his studies. She has an honors resume, he barely reaches “twenty”. She is substance, he is appearance. Giada is employed part-time in a restaurant and gives repetition lessons to less brilliant colleagues. Riccardo wastes dad’s money, disappointed by his lies and his academic failures. To guarantee his holiday in Ibiza he replies to Giada’s announcement. The hours spent on books bring them closer to the point of falling in love with them. But for love to be realized it will be necessary to “review” one’s image and develop a moral identity.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)