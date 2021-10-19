Tuesday 19 October 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Due

The Three Musketeers

A cast of stars for the reinterpretation of an adventurous classic. The arrogant D’Artagnan joins the King’s musketeers to unmask the intrigues of Cardinal Richelieu.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Two

First work by Filippo Meneghetti with Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevalier. An unexpected event reveals the secret love story between two mature women who live on the same landing.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

And the day came

M. Night Shyamalan directs Mark Wahlberg in a disturbing science fiction film. The disappearance of the bees heralds a dark catastrophe and triggers a mad suicidal instinct in people.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303)

A spy in high school

Comedy with Miley Cyrus, undercover agent. Hired by the FBI, a young detective pretends to be a student to investigate the daughter of a repentant. He’ll find some good ones.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Crown Vic

Thomas Jane in a detective at the latest chase produced by Alec Baldwin. On a merciless night in Los Angeles, a couple of cops throw themselves into the ferocious capture of two killers.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 21.00 / channel 305)

Black Butterfly

Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Piper Perabo in a psychological thriller. The life of a writer in creative crisis is turned upside down by a vagabond who has something to hide.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

The painted veil

Edward Norton and Naomi Watts in a heated melodrama. China, 1920s: a woman cheats on her doctor husband, who reacts by moving with her to a village plagued by cholera.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Loading... Advertisements

The Aviator

5 Oscars and 3 Golden Globes at the biopic with Leonardo DiCaprio, directed by Martin Scorsese. The life of the phobic Howard Hughes, Hollywood director and producer, aviation enthusiast.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Return to crime

Massimiliano Bruno directs a great cast in the Sky Original sequel. The 4 friends find themselves in Monte Carlo on the trail of the girl who had kidnapped the heart of one and everyone’s money.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Way Down – Bank of Spain robbery

Action by Sky Original by Jaume Balaguero ‘with Freddie Highmore. An engineering student devises a plan to steal a legendary treasure from the inviolable Bank of Spain.

(SKY CINEMA ONE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310 and SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.45 pm / channel 311)

Seven

Award-winning film by D. Fincher. A senior and seasoned retirement detective, M. Freeman, is joined by a young colleague, B. Pitt, to investigate a serial killer inspired by the seven deadly sins. With G. Paltrow, K. Spacey.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

The Hunger Games – Song of Uprising: Part 1

Sequel to “The Hunger Games: The Girl on Fire”, and film adaptation of the novel “The Song of Revolt” by Suzanne Collins. The 75th Hunger Games have ended: the resistance managed to take Katniss and some competitors to district 13, but not Peeta. In spite of herself Katniss has become the symbol of the rebellion, and her image is used to convince all the other districts to rebel and join in the war against the capital. But Snow is also using Peeta’s influence as the face of power. With Jennifer Lawrence, Julianne Moore, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

Flags of our fathers

At the beginning of 1945, now at the end of the war, six marines were photographed as they hoisted the American flag on the top of a hill on the island of Iwo Jima. That photograph became the symbol of the action and heart of those who fought and there were those who said that that shot had won the war against Japan. Of the six Marines, three died in the following days, the other three were adopted by the nation as heroes.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Love is eternal as long as it lasts

Nastro d’Argento to L. Morante as best actress. Despite being married, Gilberto, C. Verdone, participates in a speed-date that triggers the crisis of his marriage.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)