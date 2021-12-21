Tuesday 21 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, The bad poet

Wonder

From the bestseller of the same name, Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson in the touching film that won over audiences. A child with a rare malformation struggles to be accepted.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

The bad poet

Sergio Castellitto is Gabriele D’Annunzio in Gianluca Jodice’s film. Brescia, 1936. A young federalist is commissioned by the fascist regime to spy on the great poet, in exile in the Vittoriale.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

The Band of Santas

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo in a brilliant Christmas comedy. Arrested on Christmas Eve, three Santa Clauses tell their complicated lives to prove they are innocent.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

The Ggg – The great gentle giant

Steven Spielberg adapts Roald Dahl’s novel into the Mark Rylance film. A little girl befriends a giant by helping him to curb the cannibal fury of his fellows.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Out of control

Desire for revenge in a thriller with Mel Gibson. A detective enters an unhealthy world to investigate the murder of his daughter, discovering unexpected truths about the girl.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

The Tourist

Thriller with Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie and Paul Bettany. In Italy to overcome a love crisis, an American meets a woman who involves him in a web of deadly dangers.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Matter of time

Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams in a romantic comedy by Richard Curtis. At 21, Tim discovers he can travel through time and uses this ability to fix his life.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

The wind of forgiveness

Robert Redford, Jennifer Lopez and Morgan Freeman in a rural setting drama. The life of two lonely cowboys comes to life with the arrival of a charming mother on the run with her daughter.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Bad Moms – Very bad moms

From the writers of ‘The Hangover’, an irreverent comedy starring Mila Kunis. Stressed by daily commitments, three mothers free themselves from responsibilities to give themselves to crazy joy.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

At Home All Well – Ep. 1 and 2 | SKY ORIGINAL PRODUCTION

The Ristuccia family reunite for Pietro’s 70th anniversary. The party proceeds amidst quarrels and jealousies. At the end of the evening, Pietro falls ill and dies. After the funeral, the family gathers to read the will and his wishes shock everyone.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

The courier – The Mule

Action-drama by and with Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper and Laurence Fishburne. An eighty-year-old becomes the courier of a gang of Mexican drug traffickers but ends up in the crosshairs of the anti-drug.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Dunkirk

Award-winning film by C. Nolan, winner of three Academy Awards. May, 1940. On the beach of Dunkirk 400,000 British soldiers find themselves surrounded by the German army. Struck by land, air and sea, the British organize a desperate rescue operation. All accompanied by an exceptional cast, with Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Ryalance and Harry Stiles, and the soundtrack of Hans Zimmer.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

The seventh son

Fantasy film with Jeff Bridges and Julianne Moore. Tom Ward is chosen as a witch hunter just when the most fearsome and powerful of them awakens.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

Gosford Park

England early 1930s. Sir William McCordle and his wife Lady Sylvia invite some relatives and friends – accompanied by their servants – to their country villa to spend a weekend of hunting and relaxation. Everything seems to be going well, with the wealthy gentlemen having fun in the gilded lounges and the servants exchanging gossip in the lower floors until a murder is committed. The inhabitants of the house are asked not to leave the crime scene, so that the police can gather all the clues necessary to solve the case.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Good morning Dad’

Edoardo Leo directs Raoul Bova, Edoardo Leo and Marco Giallini in a hilarious comedy of good feelings from a story by Massimiliano Bruno (“Night before the exams”). Andrea is a charming forty-year-old, single and immature, with an early career in an important product placement agency. His life, made up of one-night adventures, fun and work, is going well: no responsibility and no thought. But one day returning home, where he lives with Paolo, an unemployed friend of his, Andrea finds Layla, a seventeen-year-old girl who claims to be his daughter. And with her is her grandfather Enzo, an unlikely ex rocker as well as the father of Andrea’s first fleeting and forgotten conquest.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)