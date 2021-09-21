Tuesday 21 September 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, The Next Three Days

The Next Three Days

Lara Brennan is accused of killing her boss after a dispute at work and is sentenced to life in prison. Her husband, John, a college professor, is firmly convinced of her innocence and tries by all means to get her cleared, but unsuccessfully as the evidence is all against her; he is therefore forced to continue his life without Lara and raise his three-year-old son Luke alone.

An unforgettable journey

Nick Nolte and Matt Dillon in a poignant family drama. Little Tilde accompanies her grandfather with Alzheimer’s to Venice where the man has lived the most beautiful moments with his wife.

Contact

Robert Zemeckis directs Jodie Foster and Matthew McConaughey in a science fiction film. A scientist picks up mysterious signals from Vega and travels into space in search of alien life.

Yours, mine and ours

Dennis Quaid and Rene ‘Russo in the remake of’ Appointment under the bed ‘. Helen and Frank, eighteen children in two and both widowers, fall in love but their children are against marriage.

Charlie’s Angels

Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Bill Murray in the action inspired by the 70s series. The three detectives must free the creator of a revolutionary software.

The Freddy Heineken case

A famous news case for Anthony Hopkins, Jim Sturgess and Sam Worthington. 1983: A gang of criminals devises a plan to kidnap beer mogul Freddy Heineken.

The scent of wild must

Love story with Keanu Reeves and Aitana Sanchez-Gijon. A stranger pretends to be the husband of a pregnant girl. The magic of the harvest will ignite the spark between the two.

Lansky – A brain at the service of the mafia

Richard Dreyfuss in the story of the gangster Meyer Lansky. In the America of Prohibition, the famous boss’s ascent to crime and his partnership with Lucky Luciano and Bugsy Siegel.

A night in yellow

Unbridled comedy with Elizabeth Banks. After a ‘hangover’, a journalist finds herself without memory or money in the bed of a stranger, a few hours after an important interview.

Give me back my wife Ep. 2

Giovanni and Chiara are in the same room, but respectively accompanied. Meanwhile, Chiara’s sister takes a pregnancy test, Giovanni finds it and misunderstanding that it is Chiara’s, offers her help.

Blow

Johnny Depp in the true story of a drug gangster. 1970s: George Jung becomes the point of reference in the USA for the cocaine trafficking of the Pablo Escobar cartel.

Codex: Swordfish

High-voltage film with Hugh Jackman and John Travolta. A skilled hacker is recruited by a secret agent who acts beyond the limits of legality. His mission is to circumvent sophisticated security systems using a highly skilled hacker, who will help him steal billions of dollars from an illegal government fund to get his daughter back. With Hugh Jackman and John Travolta.

Warcraft – The Beginning

First chapter of a fantasy adventure inspired by the video game of the same name. The peaceful kingdom of Azeroth is on a war footing and its civilization is forced to face a terrible lineage of invaders: the Orc warriors fleeing their dying land and ready to colonize another. When the portal that connects the two worlds opens, one army faces destruction, while the other faces extinction. From opposite sides, two heroes will face a conflict that will decide the fate of their families, their peoples and their land. Thus begins a spectacular saga of power and sacrifice, during which the war will have many faces, and everyone will fight for their cause.

Irrational man

Abe Lucas, a philosophy professor in the midst of an existential crisis, moves to a small town to start a new life. This change, however, does not seem to help his deep depression, until one day a conversation overheard in a bar gives him a new vital momentum.

I’m sorry but I want to marry you

Alex is a successful 40-year-old advertising man, Niki a cheerful and carefree 20-year-old enrolled at the university Three years have passed since their first meeting and Alex is now certain that, despite the considerable age difference, Niki is the right woman for him. The man buys a new house in Rome where he can go and live with his beloved. When Alex organizes a surprise trip to Paris and asks for her hand during a romantic dinner, the twenty-year-old in love accepts without hesitation. After the initial enthusiasm for the proposal received, during the preparatory phase for the great event, atrocious doubts and cumbersome uncertainties begin to grow in her, linked to her young age and not only …

