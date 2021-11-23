Tuesday 23 November 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, All for Uma

All for Uma

Comedy with Pietro Sermonti, Pasquale ‘Lillo’ Petrolo and Antonio Catania. The arrival of Princess Uma raises the fortunes of the Ferliga winery, a family of only males.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Barney’s version

Paul Giamatti, Rosamund Pike and Dustin Hoffman in the comedy based on the bestseller of the same name. The eccentric Barney talks about his life, punctuated by tormented sentimental adventures.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Catwoman

Halle Berry plays the sexy DC Comics heroine. A commercial, killed for discovering a lethal cosmetic, is resurrected thanks to a magical cat and acquires feline superpowers.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

The secret of the siren

A modern tale with Jerry O’Connell (‘Stand By Me’). Moving with her dad to a fishing town, 12-year-old Ryan meets a mysterious girl who hides a magical secret.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

1944 – The battle of Cassino

Franco Nero in a war movie from a true story. During the Allied advance into Italy, a partisan leads some American soldiers on an arduous mission to locate the Nazis.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Cabin Fever

First work of a master of horror. Five boys in a mountain chalet are infected with a dark disease that will turn the holiday into the most terrible of nightmares.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Unexpected love

Demi Moore and Alec Baldwin in a moving film about the stubborn desire to live. A widower and blind novelist finds hope and happiness after meeting another woman.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Madame Bovary

Ezra Miller and Mia Wasikowska in the adaptation of the novel by Gustave Flaubert. Unhappy in life with her husband, a woman attempts a social ascent by entangling extramarital affairs.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Bad Moms – Very bad moms

From the writers of ‘The Hangover’, an irreverent comedy starring Mila Kunis. Stressed by daily commitments, three mothers free themselves from responsibilities to give themselves to crazy joy.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Copshop – Firefight

Action with Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder. A provincial police district becomes a theater of war between a killer, a cunning crook and a novice policewoman.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Genius

Jude Law, Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman in the biopic that tells the special friendship and the fertile partnership between the prodigious writer Thomas Wolfe and the publisher Max Perkins.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Three Kings

At the end of the Gulf War, 4 American soldiers organize a plan to grab some gold from Kuwait that nobody knows about, but things don’t go exactly as they planned and they find themselves involved in a situation that will drastically change the situation. their lives. With George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

The place of shadows

Fantasy thriller adaptation of Dean R. Koontz’s novel of the same name, starring Willem Dafoe, directed by the director of The Mummy, its sequel The Mummy Returns, and the action horror film Van Helsing. Odd Thomas works in a diner in Pico Mundo, California, but he is not a boy like many others, because he has a special gift: he can sense the presence of the dead. In fact, the dead help him solve the crimes they have been victims of. One day Odd meets “Fungus Man” followed by the Bodachs, dark creatures that precede death and carnage. Thanks to his supernatural gift, Odd senses that the mysterious man is connected to an impending catastrophe that is about to hit the city, and he will only have 24 hours to avoid it.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

This must be the place

Winner of six David di Donatello. Cheyenne, S. Penn, a former successful rock star, sets out in search of his father’s persecutor, a former Nazi criminal now hiding in the United States. Thus begins the journey that will change his life. A melancholy mask that crosses the United States with his trolley of remorse and regrets and meets the most disparate characters. What is Cheyenne looking for? Revenge? His father? The figure of Cheyenne is clearly inspired by Robert Smith of the Cure, while the title of the film is a tribute to the song of the same name by Talking Heads.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

I’m crazy about Iris Blond

Comedy with Carlo Verdone and Claudia Gerini. Romeo is a pop pianist in full crisis. He was betrayed by his band partner and guitarist and his unrewarding solo career. A holy woman foretells him that in his future there is love: a woman with the name of a flower. Reduced to become a cruise pianist, he meets the Belgian Marguerite and believing she is the predestined one, he follows her by moving to Brussels. Here, in a fast food restaurant, he meets Iris, an exuberant waitress of Italian origins with a beautiful voice and eager to make it big. Together they form the duo “Iris Blond and The Freezer”, and the successes arrive but the discography will want to invest only in the freshest and most interesting element: Iris. The girl chooses to take flight by sacrificing the couple. Romeo is again disappointed and “betrayed”, this time by his own expectations and by his age “demode”. Sensitivity and ambitions are different: she will leave for France, he will perform as Freeza.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)