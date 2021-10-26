Today, Tuesday 26 in FVG 149 new infections (On Tuesday 26 October 2021)

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia 119 out of 4,294 molecular swabs were detected new contagions with a positive percentage of 2.77%. There are also 23,701 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 30 cases (0.13%) were detected. Today there is a death (a 56-year-old man from Palazzolo dello Stella who died at home); 9 people are hospitalized in intensive care while the number of patients hospitalized in other departments decreases to 50. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi. The deaths totaled 3,848, with the following territorial subdivision: 842 in Trieste, 2,027 in Udine, 682 in Pordenone and 297 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 110,666, the clinically healed 33 and 1,309 people in isolation. Since the beginning of the pandemic in … Read on udine20

