Tuesday 28 September 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Me, him, her and the donkey

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Brendan Fraser in the remake of a classic from the 1950s. Three explorers venture beneath the earth’s surface to discover an unknown kingdom inhabited by menacing creatures.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Me, him, her and the donkey

Unusual sentimental comedy with Laure Calamy. In the company of a donkey, the headstrong Antoinette pursues her lover, on vacation with his wife and daughter in the Cevennes National Park.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Terminator Salvation

Christian Bale and Sam Worthington in the fourth installment of the science fiction saga. After a nuclear catastrophe, John Connor leads a group of survivors against Skynet.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Parents vs Influencers

Fabio Volo, Ginevra Francesconi and Giulia De Lellis in Michela Andreozzi’s comedy Sky Original. A teacher clashes with his teen daughter because of social media … but becomes an influencer.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Max Payne

From the video game of the same name, action with Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis and Olga Kurylenko. New York: a policeman investigates the massacre of his family, ending up being accused of murder.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

One Hour Photo

Robin Williams in a vouyeuristic thriller. A man, employed in the development and printing of photos, spies on the lives of customers, ending up being obsessed with the affairs of a family.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

A 5-star love

Romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes. A Senate candidate falls in love with a waitress, but fears that the love story will jeopardize his political career.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Mississippi Grind

Ryan Reynolds, Sienna Miller and Ben Mendelsohn in a road movie about gambling. An indebted poker player convinces a talented player to join him on a journey down the Mississippi.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

A poor rich man

Funny comedy with Renato Pozzetto and Ornella Muti. A paranoid billionaire, anguished by the fear of losing all his possessions, decides to experience the life of the homeless.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Every Breath You Take – Breathless

Thriller Sky Original with Casey Affleck, Sam Claflin and Michelle Monaghan. The fragile balance of a psychiatrist’s family is undermined by the suicide of one of his patients.

(SKY CINEMA ONE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310 and SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.45 pm / channel 311)

Firewall – Access Denied

Jack Stanfield, a specialist in computer security systems for banks, has devoted his entire life to designing a system so secure that it is unassailable and capable of blocking any hacker attack on financial deposits. But criminal Bill Cox has been monitoring his life for a year and blackmailing him forces him to rob the bank where he works. With Harrison Ford, Paul Bettany

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Wolfhound – A hero fighting for freedom

Compelling fantasy based on the novel “Volkodav”. A warrior who escaped the slaughter of his family and tribe wants to take revenge by killing Zadoba, the instigator of the extermination. He sets out on a journey to the Cannibal’s castle together with the wise Tilorn and the young Niilit whom he manages to free from captivity. The two will help him complete the mission.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

Cafe Society

Young Bobby Dorfman leaves the Bronx and moves to Hollywood, where his uncle runs an art agency, to try to break into the world of cinema. Here he will meet Vonnie, with whom he falls in love. However, not everything goes as hoped and, disappointed, he returns to New York. Just when Bobby seems to have struck a balance in life, the cards will reshuffle when he meets Vonnie again.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Nobody like us

Set in Turin in the eighties, when there were no social networks and smartphones, a romantic comedy about the strength of feelings, in which love, friendship, passion and betrayal are intertwined. Betty, Sarah Felberbaum, is a beautiful high school teacher, maverick and single by choice. Umberto, Alessandro Preziosi, is a well-known university professor, fascinating, struggling with a boring and passionless marriage. The two meet for the first time when Umberto and his wife Ludovica decide to enroll their rebellious son in the high school where Betty teaches. Despite a stormy first encounter, an overwhelming passion breaks out between them, and their story is intertwined with that of Vince, who is madly in love with Cate, the beautiful classmate, who in turn ends up losing her head for Romeo, the best. friend of Vince and son of Umberto.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)