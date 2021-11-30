Tuesday 30 November 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, our story

The last descent

Josh Hartnett and Mira Sorvino in a dramatic adventure based on a true story. A former hockey champion gets lost in a blizzard and begins a struggle for survival.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Our history

Javier Camara in the story of a family and Colombia in the 70s and 80s. Back in Medellin, Hector evokes the figure of his father, a doctor and activist disliked by the paramilitary regime

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Confused and happy

Comedy by Massimiliano Bruno with Claudio Bisio, Marco Giallini and Anna Foglietta. When a depressed therapist leaves their job, patients decide to restore the joy of life.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Oceans

Exciting documentary narrated by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. The long journey of a sea turtle leads to the discovery of fabulous scenarios, in contact with a magical underwater world.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Valerian and the city of a thousand planets

Luc Besson’s Sci-Fi Blockbuster with Cara Delevingne. Two government agents are dispatched to the metropolis of Alpha to face the forces that threaten the universe.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

The Code

Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas in a breathtaking thriller. An experienced international thief recruits a young ‘colleague’ to land the last blow of his career.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

A prince of my own

Romantic comedy with Julia Stiles. A medical student falls in love with the Prince of Denmark and must decide between following his heart or fulfilling her dream of becoming a doctor.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Churchill

Brian Cox in the biography of the great English statesman Winston Churchill, centered on the days before the Allied landings in Normandy in June 1944.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

A night in yellow

Unbridled comedy with Elizabeth Banks. After a ‘hangover’, a journalist finds herself without memory or money in the bed of a stranger, a few hours after an important interview.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

And we like st *** zi stood and watched | ORIGINAL SKY PRODUCTION

Sky Original comedy by and with Pif, Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli. Fired due to an algorithm, Arturo finds a job as a rider and consoles himself with Stella, a hologram born from an app.

(SKY CINEMA ONE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310 and SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.45 pm / channel 311)

Defiance – Days of Courage

The four Bielski brothers, Belarusian farmers, survive the massacre of their parents by a German commando and find shelter in the inland woods, where they played as children. Here they meet other fugitives, to whom Tuvia, the elder brother, spontaneously offers protection. The news of their resistance and the fury with which they seek revenge, draws many other Jews to the forest, who need to be treated and fed. Zus, impulsive and competitive, joins the armed partisans, while Tuvia and the young Asael fight against the cold and hunger to build the village that will host them until the end of the war. Thanks to the feat of the unknown Bielski brothers, more than 1200 Jews escaped extermination. With Daniel Craig

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Hercules – The legend begins

Hercules, son that Queen Alcmena conceived with Zeus with the future purpose of opposing him to the tyrannical King Amphitryon, her husband, grows up unaware of his birth, falls in love with the Princess of Crete, Hebe, who is instead promised to her stepbrother Ilfice for reasons diplomats. Host hates Hercules and sends him on a mission / trap: sold as a slave and forced to perform as a gladiator, the young man triumphs and returns home to lead the rebels against the tyrant.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

The Dreamers – The dreamers

From the short story “The Holy Innocents” by Gilbert Adair, with Eva Green, Louis Garrel and Michael Pitt. Left alone in Paris while their parents are on vacation, Isabelle and her brother Theo invite Matthew, a young American they met at the Cinematheque, to their apartment. Against the background of the student riots of 1968, the three boys shut themselves up at home, establish unusual rules of behavior and arrive at a profound mutual understanding, after having explored emotions and eroticism in a crescendo of increasingly extreme mental games.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Soap opera

Brilliant comedy with a choral cast of great Italian actors. Shortly before New Year’s Eve, extravagant and eccentric characters live in a condominium in Milan, always busy doing other people’s business. From heterozygous twins Gianni and Mario to the soap opera actress Alice who has a weakness for men in uniform, from Francesco who has just betrayed his girlfriend to his friend Paolo who thinks he really loves Francesco. But the situation turns yellow when Pietro, a lonely and introverted man, is found to have committed suicide. Marshal Gaetano Cavallo is called to shed light on the tragedy, who takes part in the life of the condominium and begins to hang out with Alice, in a succession of misunderstandings and comic jams. With Fabio De Luigi, Cristiana Capotondi, Diego Abatantuono, Ale and Franz.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)