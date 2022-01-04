Tuesday 4 January 2022 Sky and Premium Cinema, Angela and I

Angela and me

Pietro Sermonti and Ilenia Pastorelli in a surreal comedy. A man receives a visit from the Angel of Death: a seductive woman with whom he makes an agreement with unexpected consequences.

Blade Runner

Ridley Scott’s science fiction cult starring Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer. In gloomy dystopian Los Angeles, former cop Rick Deckard pursues four dangerous rebel replicants.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Mike Newell directs Daniel Radcliffe and Ralph Fiennes in the fourth installment of the saga. Harry Potter participates in a tournament between schools of magic, over which the reincarnate Voldemort hangs:

My friend Nanuk

Adventurous journey on the ice of the Arctic for a film about friendship and courage. A boy defies the pitfalls of nature to bring a polar bear cub back to its mother.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall and Millie Bobby Brown in the fourth chapter of the MonsterVerse saga. Godzilla’s fury strikes the expedition that brings Kong back to his homeland.

The Counselor – The attorney

Michael Fassbender, Cameron Diaz, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Brad Pitt in Ridley Scott’s thriller, written by Cormac McCarthy. A greedy lawyer enters the coils of drug trafficking.

PS I Love You

Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler and Lisa Kudrow in a moving love story. Widowed, Holly receives letters sent by her husband before she dies, with instructions to move on.

Lansky

Biopic with Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington. In the custody of the FBI, the elderly Belarusian mafia member Meyer Lansky, a member of the ‘Jewish Syndicate’, tells a journalist about his life.

The Mask

Jim Carrey and newcomer Cameron Diaz in a comedy based on the comic of the same name. A shy banker wears an ancient wooden mask and undergoes a metamorphosis of his personality.

Everyone at home is fine

Carlo and Riccardo would have found an agreement for the management of the restaurant when criminals attack the ‘San Pietro’. The assault upsets the Ristuccia family and puts their business at risk, including that of Carlo in Sardinia.

The king’s speech

4 Oscars for the film with Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush. An eccentric speech therapist is commissioned to treat the stuttering of King George VI, who took the English throne after his brother’s abdication.

Peppermint – The Angel of Vengeance

“Watching them take away everything you have turns you into another person.” Riley wakes up from a coma and discovers that she survived an attack by a drug gang where her husband Chris and daughter Carlie lost their lives. However, he manages to testify against the attackers but the trial ends with nothing. He disappears from circulation for 5 years and begins a hard training with the aim of eliminating the assassins one by one up to the head of the clan, the boss Diego Garcia. On her trail, however, there is the Los Angeles police who try to stop her while public opinion is divided, uncertain whether to consider her an outlaw or a heroine. With Jennifer Garner

The Legend of Tarzan

Tarzan has left the green Congo jungle for nearly ten years now and lives happily in London with his wife Jane. One day his quiet everyday life is interrupted by the prospect of returning to the places where he grew up, dealing with issues of the past. With A. Skarsgard, C. Waltz.

After the wedding

A great love, the one that binds two women to the same man, the one that every mother feels towards her daughter. A sudden journey is destined to change the fate of all the protagonists of the story. Two women and two different worlds compared, one a successful New York manager, the other an idealist looking for funds for the orphanage he is in charge of in India, a mystery to be revealed that acts as a common thread.

If they are roses

Funny comedy largely autobiographical, written, directed and performed by Leonardo Pieraccioni centered on the relationship of an immature fifty-year-old father with his teenage daughter. Leonardo is a journalist whose daughter, Jolanda, to shake him from indolence and change his sad and monotonous life, decides to send an email to all his old flames: “I’ve changed, let’s try again”. He is convinced that he has changed a lot since then, and he wants to prove it to his daughter. They all agree to meet him, emerging from a distant past in time: Claudia Pandolfi, Michela Andreozzi, Caterina Murino, Gabriella Pession and Antonia Truppo. But perhaps the past must be left where it is, living in the present.

