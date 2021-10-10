Tuesday 5 October 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Divine – The girlfriend of the other

Divine – The girlfriend of the other

Romantic comedy with a surreal touch with Matilda De Angelis and Callum Turner. An English journalist, in Rome for the papal elections, becomes infatuated with a girl who is about to become a nun.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Waiting for the king

Tom Hanks in a Tom Tykwer film. An American businessman reacts to the economic crisis by trying to sell a futuristic teleconferencing system to the Saudi government.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Hell on the Border – Cowboy from legend

Western with David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman. Having escaped slavery, Bass Reeves seeks a job in the world of law to become the first black marshal in the Far West.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Parental Guidance

Billy Crystal, Bette Midler and Marisa Tomei in a comedy for the whole family. Two grandparents have to look after three pestiferous grandchildren, very spoiled and ultra-technological.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Non-Stop

Action with Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore. The lives of the passengers on an airplane are in the hands of an agent: an anonymous message threatens a massacre if the government does not pay the ransom.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

The true story of Jack the Ripper

Johnny Depp, Heather Graham and Ian Holm in the story of the famous serial killer based on a comic by Alan Moore. 1880: an inspector investigates the killings that are ravaging London.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Brokeback Mountain Secrets

3 Oscars, 4 Golden Globes and Golden Lion in Venice for the melodrama directed by Ang Lee, with Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. The scandalous love between two cowboys in Wyoming in the 1960s.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Louis Van Beethoven

Tobias Moretti in the biopic on the great composer. Talented from an early age, Louis is then attracted by the genius of Mozart, but some personal events risk compromising him.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Pick me up!

Ed Helms and Jeremy Renner in a goliardic comedy. Five friends challenge each other to a child’s game every year. A tradition that they don’t want to interrupt even on a special day.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Lovely Boy

Andrea Carpenzano in the film Sky Original by Francesco Lettieri. The rise and fall of Nic, aka Lovely Boy, a rising star of the Roman music scene who ended up in the abyss of drugs.

(SKY CINEMA ONE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310 and SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.45 pm / channel 311)

Tower Heist: High level shot

A group of maintenance workers, to punish the man who defrauded them of their pensions, a wealthy Wall Street businessman who lives in a penthouse in Manhattan, organize a grand theft, led by their manager. With Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy, Casey Affleck

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

In time

In a dystopian future, men are genetically engineered to stop aging at 25. After that, you live another year and if you don’t manage to gain more time, you die. Time is therefore the current currency, and therefore the rich can live forever, the others cannot. Young Will Salas receives an unexpected gift from a man: more than a century of life. The authorities hunt him down to capture him but he decides to put an end to the dictatorship of the time. With Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

Born on July 4th

Based on the best seller of the same name by Diego De Silva. Viviana and Modesto are lovers, both married with children, who find themselves united by an uncontrollable passion. Viviana is sexy, vital and intriguing, and is torn between remaining a lover and thus alleviating her marriage unhappiness or breaking up her life to invest in another one. Modesto is decidedly more hasty in the formulation of concepts, but very skilled in self-absolution. Moderately cowardly, he would aspire to pursue a double life indefinitely rather than a second marriage. After yet another skirmish, the man, who hides behind bold jokes to mask the cowardice that afflicts him, pleases the demanding lover and ends up in therapy. Will the help of an expert really help the couple, free from marital and family ties, to overcome the crisis?

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)