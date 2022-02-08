Tuesday 8 February 2022 Sky Cinema, The world to come

Blissful ignorance

Alessandro Gassmann and Marco Giallini in a comedy by Massimiliano Bruno. Two high school teachers, divided by love for the same woman, clash over the usefulness of social networks.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

The world to come

Vanessa Kirby, Katherine Waterston and Casey Affleck in a sentimental drama. United States, 1850: two married but unhappy women form an intimate and clandestine bond.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Tango & Cash

Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell in action with Jack Palance. Two completely different cops work together to thwart the bloodthirsty deeds of a cunning drug trafficker.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Journey to the mysterious island

Dwayne Johnson and Michael Caine in an adventure from the novel by Jules Verne. After decrypting a message, a boy and his stepfather discover an island inhabited by incredible animals (USA 2012)

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

1944 – The battle of Cassino

Franco Nero in a war movie from a true story. During the Allied advance into Italy, a partisan leads some American soldiers on an arduous mission to locate the Nazis.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

The Bone Collector

On the hunt for the killer with Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie. An agent and a paralyzed criminologist investigate a psychopath who sows death in New York leaving enigmatic clues.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Everyone standing

Franck Dubosc and Alexandra Lamy in a politically incorrect romantic comedy. Jocelyn, a selfish and lying playboy, pretends to be disabled in order to seduce the beautiful Florence.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Stalker

Luca Tornatore directs Anna Foglietta and Ignazio Oliva in a drama about the dark corners of the web. A woman forms a virtual relationship with a man who is obsessed with control.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Bad Neighbors

Hilarious comedy starring Seth Rogen and Zac Efron. A peaceful married couple wages a spiteful war against a noisy and uninhibited fraternity of students.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Monster Hunter

Milla Jovovich in a fanta-action based on the video game series of the same name. A US military unit crosses the border into another dimension, inhabited by terrifying creatures.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

The mafia only kills in the summer

Pif directs and interprets his first work, alongside Cristiana Capotondi. Sicily in the 70s: the crimes committed by the mafia are intertwined with the sentimental life of the young Arturo.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

The shadow of the spies

Benedict Cumberbatch in a Sky Original thriller based on a true story. 1960: A British businessman, a spy for the CIA, becomes involved in an international intrigue.

(SKY CINEMA 4K at 21.15 / channel 313)