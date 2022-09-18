Tug of war of Customs: the real siege on Cuban families is born in the Palace of the Revolution

The shamelessness of castrism it’s colossal. He has been blaming Washington for the “blockade” for years, when The tug-of-war of Customs national clearly show that the real fence around Cuban families born in the Palace of the Revolution.

During decades, the regime prevented all communication with relatives who, when they left, were transformed into “scum”. Receiving a measly dollar from a “worm” led to a dungeon. It was not until the crisis of the 1990s when, greedy, Castroism began to “normalize” relations between the two shores, rhetorically transforming the former “traitors” into “communitarian” first, and into “economic migrants” laterand jointly legalizing the possession of a few dollars, which since then have been the focus of their desires.

The story of Customs and unaccompanied parcel has gone in parallel. Since the total ban (true blockade), the measures have been relaxed allowing more food, hygiene or medicine to arrive, always according to the convenience of the Government, never according to the need of the people.

Suffering more than a year from the coronavirus pandemic, with mortality levels among the highest in the world, while the economy collapsed, did not that Castroism loosen its customs blockade; however, just five days after people took to the streets on 11J 2021, threatening government stability, the importation of food, hygiene and medicines was made more flexible in accompanied baggage. The calamities of the people did not matter, the Government only gave in when he got scared.

In addition, it was necessary to wait until August 2022, when more than 1,000% inflation was accumulated in pork meat and a 1,200% price premium in powdered milk —because soy yogurt, the only breakfast accessible to children under 13, , they stopped distributing it—, so that the Castro regime adjusted its sanitary regulations, allowing travelers to bring food of animal origin and powdered milk.

And how many thousands of hours without electricity have they had to endure, in a torrid summer infested with mosquitoes and deadly dengue, so that only these days the Government authorized the importation of power plants greater than 900 watts?

The chronology —relaxation of the customs blockade always with a long delay for the needs of the people— shows that the Government is reluctant to loosen a fence that is necessary to fleece the “economic migrants” in online stores where a pound of fish costs 21 dollars, or 2,000 dollars for a power plant that does not reach 400 in the United States.

Far from his intention is to relax in the Customs to placate the misery of the citizens. First, they financially squeeze calamities, and then when it seems that the town is ready to explode with rage, they throw a bone in the form of customs relaxation or unaccompanied parcel. It is a proven diabolical mechanism.

And the relief that it would mean to fully lift the Castro’s blockade. According to an official report, after only 25 days of the Official Gazette 45 being in force, with new provisions for importing parcels, what was received already exceeded “23% what was processed during previous months.” Only in the second half of August, already in force, 60 containers with 410 tons arrived, which are expected to be 750 in September, with miscellaneous items, food and medicine.

They estimate that postal traffic will grow so much that the state-owned Correos de Cuba has subcontracted 14 private entities and several state-owned companies. (corruption assured), to manage the expected volume of merchandise, and is preparing to invest in system automation.

Of course, This is the right time for those “private” businessmen based abroad, but well connected to Castroism, to become even richerwho are allowed to process parcels at origin, such as Hugo Cancio, founder of OnCubaNewsthe only “independent” journalism agency invited to official press conferences…nothing to add.

In Cuba, any customs flexibility is a demonstration of the weakness of a government that hates parcels because it reduces the amount of dollars and euros remittedsince those who send packages send less money, and families who receive packages ask for less cash.

To top it off, probably most of the parcel ends up on the black marketfeeding a parallel commercial and foreign exchange circuit, in foreign currency, that leaves out the Government and breaks the monopoly of the Castro regime stores, the MLC, Mallhabana or Supermarket 23, with their usury prices.

If the Cuban authorities are making their blockade more flexible, it is because they calculate that the entry of dollars that they are going to lose is compensated by avoiding political risk. to continue suffocating the people… it’s time for a bone, they’re scared.

And although, in the end, bringing or sending packages does not solve the problem of the Island, because freedom cannot be importedYes It is the most effective method to alleviate the miseries that Castroism causes in families., without subsidizing the Government with remittances from Miami or Madrid. take advantage, send packages not money.