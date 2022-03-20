Tula Rodríguez assures that she takes care of her daughter 100%: “Inheritance? Not a single sun” Farándula RMMN | SHOWS

Tula Rodríguez was surprised after revealing that she assumes one hundred percent the expenses of her daughter from Valentina. In addition, she ruled out having received her inheritance after the death of her husband, the producer Javier Carmona.

“Do you currently support your daughter 100%?” a follower asked Tula Rodríguez. “Of course! But at a million percent, I take care of Valentina at a million percent absolutely alone because that’s what touched me, gentleman no more “, He responded in a few videos shared on his Instagram Storie.

Along these lines, the host of “On everyone’s lips” assured that she has not received an inheritance after the death of her husband and father of her daughter. “When they tell me ‘oh, the inheritance that you will have kept’, which one? Not a single sun, I alone to much honor “, he added.

SIGHT: Tula Rodríguez on her future partner: “No one will take the place of Valentina’s father”

On the other hand, Tula Rodriguez admitted publicly that it is not easy to be “father and mother” for his daughter: “No, it’s not an easy job, really. I admire women who have more children and do it alone, or could it be that Valentina always had a father so present? Well, that’s what it is”.

“It’s much more responsibility because before it was 50/50, obviously he has been a wonderful man and a great father, but now it’s my turn to do it, I do it with a lot of love, but it’s not easy, really.” he added.

Finally, the figure of América Televisión spoke about how he does so that negative comments do not affect him.

SIGHT: Tula Rodríguez revealed what was the last gift that Javier Carmona gave her

“As I do? Look, this is very easy. When you have a clear conscience and your heart is at peace because you know what you are doing, no matter what the world says, it matters to me how God sees me, nothing else”. he limited before saying goodbye to his fans.

Tula Rodríguez reveals details of the upbringing of her daughter Valentina

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Josimar confessed that he had a poster of Tula Rodríguez in his room

The host of “En Boca de todos” was surprised by the singer’s revelation.