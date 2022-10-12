Tula Rodríguez bothered André Silva with questions about his wedding

Tula Rodríguez caused André Silva great discomfort with questions about her wedding. | America TV.

Andre Silva was linked by video call to the program ‘On everyone’s lips’where he was going to give details about his career as an actor and the success that his character has had in the telenovela ‘Moonlight’; However, Tula Rodríguez asked him questions about his private life, causing the actor great discomfort.

It all started when the television host recalled that a while ago the actor asked his partner for her hand, but the marriage plans had not been reflected until today despite the fact that commercial activity and social gatherings are already allowed.

Andre Silva He clarified that with his partner they are working together to carry out this dream they have together. “Hello, well yes, it’s been a long time since I asked for your hand and we are moving further towards that goal every day,” she said.

The actor’s response was not enough to tula rodriguez, who did not hesitate to consult him on an exact date to celebrate the union of both. “We still don’t have a date, Tulita,” replied the actor, to which the driver insisted: “Is this year or is it next?”

The question that the former dancer asked again caused discomfort in Andre Silvacausing him to show that he did not agree with the queries that were being made to him, since he considered that they were trying to violate his sentimental life.

“Er… I’m not going to give you details, Tulita, because I don’t like to talk much about it, but the only thing I can tell you is that this important step in my life is going to come true and I’m very happy and I’m happy about that,” he added.

Although the actor indicated that he did not want to delve much into the subject of his family life, the host of ‘On everyone’s lips’ He continued with his awkward questions. “How long have they been together, André?” “Yes, several years, quite a few years, we already have a daughter, so we are already a fairly well-formed family,” she replied.

Tula Rodríguez accepts that she has made mistakes in the past. | America TV

Noticing that Andre Silva I didn’t really want to answer Maju Mantilla tried to cool down the situation, indicating that if they asked her these kinds of questions it was because her mother-in-law michelle alexander He had made his partner’s wedding dress public.

“A nice family yes, and we ask you, I know that the date is close, it is okay that you do not want to share it, it is something of yours, but we ask you why Michelle Alexander published that news yesterday, that story where she is seen happy with a wedding dress, then like waiting for that moment too, ”he commented.

At that moment tula rodriguez He did not hesitate to launch a claim to the actor. “Oh, André, why are you like this, I ask you how long you have and you tell me ‘oh, several years’, 7 years, 8 years, I don’t know, I mean, in fiction you are clear, but in real life André, please, how old are you, 7, 8? About 7″, he finally answered.

