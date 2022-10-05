Tula Rodríguez confesses LIVE not being well in the midst of Gisela Valcárcel’s words: “I’m not well today”, On Everyone’s lips, video

Was it affected? The television presenter Tula Rodríguez finds herself in a very complicated situation after Magaly Medina reveal LIVE that Gisela Valcárcel told him about her relationship with Javier Carmona. However, the public figure told LIVE that she did not feel emotionally well, surprising more than one.

This Tuesday, October 4, in the latest edition of On everyone’s lips An unexpected moment was experienced after the actress assured in front of the cameras that she feels bad and this happens after the revelation of the “Señito” with her deceased husband. However, at the beginning of the television space, an event also occurred that did not go unnoticed. What happened?

tula rodriguez Together with Maju Mantilla they started the program dancing the song “Let them say what they want about me”, which was taken with a hint. Later, the driver confessed how she felt. “I’m not okay today,” she said at first in front of her classmates.

“Are there more things that can cause me pain today? The presenter questioned when she saw that the production of América Televisión was going to surprise her, but in the end it was revealed that it was a photograph of Maju Mantilla beside Michelle Alexander.

Tula Rodríguez reveals that she froze her eggs years ago: “Obviously I’m not going to be a mom anymore”

The host of “On everyone’s lips”, tula rodriguez, revealed that a couple of years ago she froze her eggs with the intention of becoming a mother, however, today she no longer has this death of motherhood. This confession was made tula rodriguez when they talked about the decision he had made Flavia Laos to freeze your eggs.

In this sense, he said that on some occasion he made the same decision and advised to do it if it is in the budget of some young women. “I did it years ago, obviously I’m not going to be a mom anymore, but I did keep it,” she said. tutla rodriguezwho took the opportunity to tell the girls that if they want to do it and have the finances, then let them proceed.