Tula Rodríguez: Genesis Tapia on Javier Carmona’s inheritance: Daughter Valentina also belongs to part of the inheritance, video

The businesswoman and future professional, Genesis Tapia, She was no stranger to what happens in the local show business, so, in an exclusive conversation with El Popular, she analyzed the much-talked-about case of an inheritance dispute between the TV host Tula Rodríguez and Javier Carmona’s eldest children. What did she say about it?

As is known, the former reality girl is about to finish her law degree and this time, she decided to comment on the controversy and dispute that exists in the Tula family with the other children of her deceased husband, Javier Carmona about the inheritance that he would have left and that belongs to everyone equally, according to law.

“It’s very simple, when there is inheritance law the civil code protects forced heirs, which are the children and the wife. The distribution is very clear: 50% is for the spouse and the other 50% for the children,” she said.

Likewise, it revealed that all in these cases the assets must be distributed equally. “Unfortunately, when there are this type of inheritance situations, it will be up to all the children. Tula’s daughter also belongs part of the inheritance”, he emphasized.

Let us remember that the ex-wife of businessman Javier Carmona, Paola Bisso, He made his public complaint on the Magaly Medina program, and accused Tula of not handing over the apartment that belongs to his children by inheritance.

Tula Rodríguez confesses that she did not inherit debts from Javier Carmona

Serious and willing to clarify these rumours, the television host, tula rodriguez she confessed that her statements about debts and inheritances were taken out of context since she did not refer to her late husband, Javier Carmona.

“I have not said that, I am not going to talk about it (…) If we talk about inheritance, it is not what people believe out of respect, I am a lady and I am not for that kind of thing, do not take absolutely anything out of context of what I have not said, ”he sentenced.