Tula Rodríguez: how many sisters do you have and why do they stay away from TV?

The host of En Boca de Todos, Tula Rodríguez, despite being a public figure, has always kept her family away from television screens. For this reason, questions always arose about her family, so this time we will tell you about her sisters and why they decided not to have a public life.

Who are the sisters of Tula Rodríguez?

tula rodriguez In her social networks she has shown the deep affection she has for her sisters and how close they are, that is how we found out that she has three sisters named Verónica, Lucila and Beatriz.

In one of the posts he made Tula He described each one of them and assured that Veronica was the most “snatched”, Lucy was the one who caused her mother green gray hair because it always slipped away, finally Bety was the calmest of the four.

“My beautiful sisters I love you with all my heart and I thank you for all your support and thanks for putting up with me. Veronica: The most passionate and hit me. Lucy ran away from my mom hahaha. Bety: The most boring because she was calm and obedient. Me : The most nosy and gossipy because I told my mom everything hehehe,” reads the presenter’s publication.

It should be noted that of the three, Venónica had a link with the Tula program to make it known that she had recovered from COVID-19 in 2020. According to the also actress, they went through very difficult times, since they could not be with her because she was in quarantine.

Why are the Tula sisters away from television?

the sisters of tula rodriguez they have appeared very rarely on television, the only times they did so was for the actress’s birthday or to publicize a very important event in their lives, such as when one of them recounted when she recovered from COVID-19 .

Although they have not disclosed the reasons for their decision, Verónica maintained that she did not like the cameras very much, but still, together with her sister Lucila, they remain active on their social networks.

How did Tula Rodríguez enter television?

tula rodriguez He entered television when he was less than 15 years old. She herself told it on some occasion for “You are in all” and in addition, she revealed that she does not understand how she did it, because she was a little girl and now she would die if her daughter did it.

To get to television, tula rodriguez, first participated in a contest. “First I went to a Miss Lima contest, where I obviously lost. Then there was a talent contest, where I won the Miss Talents and from there they told me to enter the staff of dancers and I almost got scared and went to the casting and Julio Ceballos was the one who decided and said: ‘Let that little girl’ stay. He made me dance and that’s how I started”.

How did Tula Rodríguez manage to be a television host?

In this same interview with “You are in all of them”, Tula Rodríguez He said that it was Michelle Alexander who proposed to drive. “It was between leaving the thongs and driving. Here I earned a lot of money, but I wanted to do other things, to challenge myself and I went and took a risk. I’ve done a lot of things like that.”

The first time he appears before cameras, I was behind, almost in the backing. “I was back, back, back. I said, there I am and it was something small, “he said. tula rodriguezwho thus recalled her steps on television before becoming the host of “On everyone’s lips”.

Tula Rodríguez reveals that her sister’s husband survived 3 heart attacks

The television presenter Tula Rodríguez surprised and worried her thousands of followers in her social networks after he revealed that a member of his family had suffered serious health problems that put everyone on alert. The actress also stated and calmer what would be the current state of health of her sister’s husband. More below.

“I want to tell you something, the truth being a wife is not easy and this is the proof that you have to be in health and in illness, this man who is here is my brother-in-law, he is the husband of my sister Veronica who lives in Iquitos “, began telling her story the presenter of On everyone’s lips.

“Sister, what happened to your husband?” Was the question asked by the figure of América Televisión to her sister, who after the scare of her life confessed that after two weeks her husband is in better health and that for now he would only take it as one more opportunity to live his love.

“It has been 15 very hard days, it has been a triple heart attack,” replied Verónica Rodríguez, to which tula rodriguez added in his video that he posted on his Instagram: “Not one, not two, but three… My sister there, there, there and well, she was transferred yesterday and she’s fine… She’s healthy now, God!”