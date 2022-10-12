Tula Rodríguez Instagram: Javier Rojo confesses when asked if he likes the driver [FOTO]

More than friends? Since the departure of Gino Pesaressi in the co-hosting of On everyone’s lips, the image consultant Xavier Red took his place to stay until the end of the program. The chemistry that the public character has had with his companions was seen from the first moment.

Tula Rodríguez has not hesitated to annoy her partner every time she has had the opportunity, this has caused her followers to ask her on Instagram if she likes the driver.

Xavier Red He answered through the same channel what unites him with the driver: “Here we are in Gamarra. With Tula Rodríguez we talk all the time on the channel. I love meeting her. Tulita”.

As expected, the exvedette responded to the comment she gave Xavier Red with a heart face emoji.

Tula Rodríguez faces Maju Mantilla: “Who am I messing with, are you going to kick me out?”

The popular “Peludita” couldn’t stand fleas LIVE after hearing that Maju Mantilla knew who Javier Carmona’s ex-wife was dating.

“We all know (who Tula kisses with),” said the former Miss World, leaving her puzzled. “Who am I messing with? Are you going to kick me out? I’m not messing with anyone!” She reacted very annoyed and surprised at the statements of the also actress.