Tula Rodríguez, On everyone’s lips, breaks live with Génesis Tapia: You have a wonderful husband, video

He remembered Javier Carmona? Tula Rodríguez was moved to tears when talking to Genesis Tapia about Kike Márquez, her husband who shows all her love and complements her in every way. The host broke down LIVE on the program “En boca de todos”.

After giving a message of family unity at the beginning of today’s broadcast, the former dancer brought the father of the family who accompanied her to the program to the set. “I see him from afar taking photos, recording and drooling over his wife. Can you come please?”, she asked. Tula LIVE.

“I’m going to cheat, Genesis, I asked you ‘How are you doing with your husband?’ and you answered me, ‘God gave me a wonderful man, completely transformed’. Oh, I’m moved! ‘And I thank him for being in my life today’. She tells me that you help her in everything, that speaks of the great man you are , people like you should exist more”, commented the remembered ‘Peludita’.

Finally, Kike thanked the woman of his life for allowing him to have a home by his side. “I am very excited, thank God for the life of my wife and children. It has not been easy, we have had difficult things in marriage. God loves us in our imperfections,” said the entrepreneur.

Tula Rodríguez clarifies rumors of a foreign heartthrob: “Nothing happens with anyone”

Although she jokes that she has a love with a foreigner, Tula Rodríguez confirmed that she is still single and without commitment, after the death of her husband Javier Carmona, almost 2 years ago.

“I have the right to live my life, I can’t be thinking every day, he also rests in peace. Whoever comes into my life knows that I come in a combo, it’s my daughter and my dad. Not only should I fall in love with him, but that Valentina has admiration and respect”, concluded the cheerleader.