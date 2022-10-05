Entertainment

Tula Rodríguez on viral Instagram reacts to Gisela Valcárcel’s revelation about Javier Carmona: “The lie is always put against the one who invents it”, video, photo

Things as they are. The television host Magaly Medina in recent days was revealing Gisela Valcárcel’s past after the hints she sent her on her program El Gran Show, but no one expected her to confess some information she gave her about the relationship her ex-husband had Javier Carmona and Tula Rodriguez.

According to the popular Urraca, she and her nemesis never met, however it was at an event where they saw each other’s faces and were able to talk, there the blonde told her part of her story about how Javier Carmona he left her.

“Gisela at one point tells me, her truth according to her, about what happened with Carmona with Tula and she tells me ‘they told me this from Tula, that I was going to my husband’s office. Magaly we slept in the same bed, ‘so she told me,’ Maga began.

“That is why I never believed Tula Rodríguez of what she told me and I always defended her (Gisela), because I always saw her as a betrayed woman, because I assumed what she told me that day in a few minutes was the truth. ”, added the redhead in dismay.

“Back then, for a change, I was fighting with my then-boyfriend, who is now my husband, I was at this fair and she asked me ‘and you’, so I told her ‘I have an immature man with whom I fight and fly’”, He sentenced ruling out having more contact with Ethel Pozo’s mother.

