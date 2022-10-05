Tula Rodríguez on viral Instagram reacts to Gisela Valcárcel’s revelation about Javier Carmona: “The lie is always put against the one who invents it”, video, photo

Things as they are. The television host Magaly Medina in recent days was revealing Gisela Valcárcel’s past after the hints she sent her on her program El Gran Show, but no one expected her to confess some information she gave her about the relationship her ex-husband had Javier Carmona and Tula Rodriguez.

According to the popular Urraca, she and her nemesis never met, however it was at an event where they saw each other’s faces and were able to talk, there the blonde told her part of her story about how Javier Carmona he left her.

“Gisela at one point tells me, her truth according to her, about what happened with Carmona with Tula and she tells me ‘they told me this from Tula, that I was going to my husband’s office. Magaly we slept in the same bed, ‘so she told me,’ Maga began.

“That is why I never believed Tula Rodríguez of what she told me and I always defended her (Gisela), because I always saw her as a betrayed woman, because I assumed what she told me that day in a few minutes was the truth. ”, added the redhead in dismay.

“Back then, for a change, I was fighting with my then-boyfriend, who is now my husband, I was at this fair and she asked me ‘and you’, so I told her ‘I have an immature man with whom I fight and fly’”, He sentenced ruling out having more contact with Ethel Pozo’s mother.

Tula Rodríguez and her reaction on Instagram after Magaly Medina’s program

Given these revelations that Magaly told about her meeting with Gisela, it is that the also television host, tula rodriguezdecided to upload an emotional story on his account Instagram where it describes the truth and lie.

This was also exposed by Samuel Suarez of instarandula, who in his faithful style also gave his opinion: “Tula Rodríguez straight to the jugular after Magaly’s confessions. Plate that flower, Gisela ”, she reads.

Tula Rodríguez nervous about the Electoral Flash

Tula Rodríguez was heard asking God that whoever wins, since there is almost a technical tie between Rafael López Aliaga for Popular Renovation and Daniel Urresti for Podemos Peru they are almost equal in votes.

“My God, sir, who is it? Tie. Oh Lord, blessed father, may the one who wins be the right one for our city,” were the first words of Tula Rodríguez, host of the program “On everyone’s lips.”

How is Tula after Gisela’s words?

tula rodriguez Together with Maju Mantilla they started the program dancing the song “Let them say what they want about me”, which was taken with a hint. Later, the driver confessed how she felt. “I’m not okay today,” she said at first in front of her classmates.

“Are there more things that can cause me pain today? The presenter questioned when she saw that the production of América Televisión was going to surprise her, but in the end it was revealed that it was a photograph of Maju Mantilla beside Michelle Alexander.

Tula Rodríguez reveals what songs Javier Carmona liked

In memory, the host of the program “In everyone’s mouth” decided to use her social networks to show in the company of his daughter, some videos and songs that his late partner used to like a lot.

For what was exposed on Instagram, Javier He was a fan of classical music. Especially rock and roll in the Spanish language. Apparently, the producer admired well-known bands, among them were the “Nosequien and the Noseantos”, “G-men” Y “Enanitos Verdes”.

How did Tula Rodríguez remember Javier Carmona?

tula rodriguez He opted to remember Javier Carmona with joy and for this he decided to sing and dance the songs that he liked and that curiously his daughter Valentina also likes, who on September 30 also dedicated a publication to her father.

Through his Instagram account, tula rodriguez shared the moment she spent with her daughter Valentina while they remembered her late husband. She made it clear that she should be happy, because today she has the best gift of her life and also her engine and her reason to move forward: Valentina.