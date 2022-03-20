Tula Rodríguez reveals that she underwent treatment to get pregnant for the second time with Javier Carmona

Tula Rodríguez wanted to have a second baby with her late husband. (Photo: Instagram)

tula rodriguez she ruled out the possibility of becoming a mother for the second time. This was revealed through the stories of her official Instagram account when she decided to interact with her followers in the dynamics of the question box offered by said social network.

As is known, the television host has a daughter with her late husband Javier Carmona, who is currently 13 years old and does not hesitate to show it off through his social networks. She announced her pregnancy on El Escuadrón, a defunct program that she hosted years ago. Live and direct, she confessed that she “clicked” with the businessman.

Both became parents in 2008. Despite having been in a relationship for just over 10 years before her daughter’s father fell into a coma, Tula Rodríguez did not get pregnant again.

The reason for this was revealed this last March 19, leaving locals and strangers surprised. The actress also said that she underwent treatment to conceive a second baby, but it did not work.

“No, definitely not. I already have Valentina. I tell you that, when I was married, I had a treatment to have a child again and I couldn’t. You don’t know everything I did. Hormones and everything and it didn’t happen. And now (not)”he expressed.

Let us remember that in August 2018, Carmona underwent a cardiovascular operation after having suffered a heart attack. Although his health status was in reserve, it was later learned that the lack of oxygen for more than five minutes caused his illness to evolve into an aneurysm with a stroke, which led him to enter a persistent vegetative state.

After two years in a coma, Javier Carmona passed away on September 30, 2020 at the age of 56. Hours after his commented death, Tula Rodríguez He spoke in En Boca de Todos to say that he was not having a good time, but that he would be strong for his daughter Valentina.

However, to this day, Tula Rodríguez cannot help but shed a few tears when asked about her marriage and passionate romance with the businessman.

TULA REMEMBERED THAT HE ENTERED TELEVISION AT 15

tula rodriguez He has not forgotten that he managed to break into television when he was only 15 years old. The television host was honest and revealed that she would not like her to enter the small screen at such a young age.

“I was less than 15 years old, I was a girl, I don’t understand how, I would die if my daughter would do it. First I went to a “Señorita Lima” contest and I obviously lost (…), then they told me to enter the dancers’ staff, I almost got scared because I was at school, I went to the casting with my mom and Julio Zevallos was who decided and he said that little girl stayed, he made me dance and that’s how I stayed “revealed.

In addition, the popular ‘Peludita’ announced that Michelle Alexander was the first to summon her to enter the world of drivingsomething in which he performs to this day.

“Michelle Alexander called me to do driving and it was between leaving the thongs and driving. I earned a lot of money, but I wanted to do other things, to challenge myself and I went, I took a risk and yes, I have done several things “commented.

