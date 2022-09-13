Tula Rodríguez shows her chest for her friendship with Julián Alexander, I do know the boyfriend, video

Tula Rodríguez, who has participated in various productions of michelle alexander as ‘Chacalón, the angel of the people’, revealed LIVE that he knows his brother closely Julian, who, last Saturday, married Ethel Pozo.

This afternoon, the host of ‘On everyone’s lips’ gave her opinion on the controversy of the dress of the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel. “The one who is going to get married can wear a dress, 2, 3 or 20, whatever she wants, whatever she can. If it is with an exchange, if she buys it or whatever she wants,” he said LIVE to the surprise of his companions .

In this sense, the actress also confessed that she has a friendship with Ethel Pozo’s new husband. “Now I want to see the boyfriend, who I do know.” And she also weighed in on her wedding look. “I saw him normalito, nothing spectacular, the truth. A classic boyfriend because he is a simple and simple boy to dress.”

In addition, he added about his relationship with Michelle Alexander’s younger brother: “Well, we have worked and I know him. For me, he is as he is.” It is worth mentioning that LIVE avoided commenting on the dress that the popular “Señito” wore, which was criticized by Rodrigo Gonzalez.

This afternoon, Monday, September 12, the program ‘On everyone’s lips’ analyzed the look of the dresses of the guests at the wedding of Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter. As expected, they spoke about her girlfriend’s look and the controversy of the dresses she wore on the most important day of her life.

