The TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum Briefcase, “the one everyone wants,” makes its debut at Hollywood with this fast-paced “thriller”.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today TUMI, a leading international travel and lifestyle brand, unveiled its 19 Degree Aluminum briefcase, featured in Sony Pictures’ original action thriller “Bullet Train,” premiering exclusively on theaters on August 5.

In “Bullet Train,” Ladybug is a down-on-his-luck killer determined to go about his business peacefully after too many “jobs” have gone off the rails. Fate may have other plans, however, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts her on a collision course with deadly adversaries from around the planet (all with connected targets, as well as clashing) related to the TUMI 19 briefcase. Degree Aluminum on the world’s fastest trains. The end of the line is just the beginning of this wild and fast-paced journey through the most modern Japan of David Leitchthe director of Deadpool 2.

Through its North American theatrical release on August 5, TUMI will begin a collaboration with New York Times Advertising for a digital movie crossword puzzle that American citizens 18 and older will have the option to complete in an interactive experience, or participate directly in the contest to win one of the long-awaited limited edition briefcases. You can sign up here. There will be 20 lucky winners selected at random from the contest entrants. In addition, TUMI will activate an integrated marketing program in connection with the film’s world premiere red carpet, as well as various in-store and digital activities to promote the feature film.

“There was only one brand of luggage stylish enough to fit in with the movie’s all-star cast, and durable enough to accompany a group of killers on one of the world’s fastest trains, and that was TUMI, which a perfect fit for this fast-paced, action-packed movie,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Eye-catching from near or far, the TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum Briefcase features a sleek aluminum exterior with a custom design and premium durability. This limited edition briefcase includes a “Bullet Train” card slot with the movie logo, plus a branded luggage tag. As a result of the collaboration between TUMI and “Bullet Train”, starting July 20, only 150 limited-edition briefcases will be available at select TUMI stores and TUMI.COM, priced at $1,795. Those who can’t get their hands on one of these limited TUMI collector items can visit TUMI.COM to shop the entire TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum collection, which is exceptionally eye-catching from near or far, highly durable, and features a modern silhouette with strategic contour angles and fluid appearance.

“TUMI is synonymous with quality endurance and is always looking to the future for inspiration. When the writers and director began thinking about the locations and types of items to be used in the film, TUMI was at the top of the list. They looked to TUMI for a heroic briefcase with all the qualities of resistance, capable of overcoming the battles it will face on this epic journey,” says TUMI creative director Víctor Sanz.

About “Bullet Train” directed by David Leitch. Screenplay by Zak Olkewicz. Based on the book of Kotarou Isaka. Produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch Y Antoine Fuqa. The executive producers are Brent O’Connor, Ryōsuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada and Kat Samick. The film is starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Kōji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael ShannonBenito A. Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock.

Sony Pictures Entertainment: Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation headquartered in tokyo. SPE’s global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition and distribution; the acquisition and distribution of television productions; television networks; the creation and distribution of digital content; the operation of study facilities; and the development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or jointly-owned production companies around the world. Some of the film group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For more information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

ABOUT TUMI: Since 1975, TUMI has been dedicated to creating luxury business and travel products designed to enhance, ease and beautify all aspects of life on the go. Combining seamless functionality with a spirit of creativity, we are committed to making travel a timeless companion for travelers and creators to pursue their passions. This brand has more than 2,000 points of sale in more than 75 countries. For more information about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com .

