Tumor in the heart, newborn operated during delivery – Medicine

Suffering from a rare fetal heart tumor, which would not allow him to breathe as soon as he was born, a newborn was intubated when he was attached to his mother’s placenta and operated on during delivery. The special technique, called Exit, was performed at the Regina Margherita children’s hospital in Turin and saved the little patient, who began to feed on his mother’s milk.

A Christmas ‘miracle’, made possible by the teamwork of the intervening team, which makes the City of Health one of the few centers capable of adequately treating patients who leave the ordinary care pathways. The tumor mass took up almost the entire chest and would therefore have prevented the lungs from expanding and the infant from breathing. The only way to save him as a newborn was to remove the potentially fatal tumor at birth. In a fight against time, in the two weeks preceding the birth, the mother was hospitalized and subjected to innovative therapies to correct fetal decompensation. It was thus possible to reach 33 weeks. The operation was carried out in the operating rooms of the Regina Margherita Infantile Hospital in Turin, adapted for the occasion to meet obstetric needs. After the caesarean section, the newborn, weighing 1.9 kilos, was transferred to the adjoining room and underwent delicate cardiac surgery for the total removal of the 7.5 cm pericardial teratoma in median sternotomy. The multidisciplinary team, made up of several dozen people, has successfully completed a very difficult therapeutic – assistance process, allowing the newborn, otherwise without any hope of survival, a practically normal life.