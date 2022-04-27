Tumor weighing 7.5 kilos removed from a woman in Cosenza – Medicina

(ANSA) – COSENZA, APRIL 26 – A tumor weighing 7.5 kilos was removed from the abdomen of a woman by the surgeons of the Cosenza hospital. According to a note, the husband of the 58-year-old patient from the province of Cosenza made it known, who wanted to make the news public “so that it is known that one should not always and only talk about medical malpractice in Calabria”.



“My wife – he explains – seemed pregnant but it was not possible, and to make her belly grow, a malignant tumor for several months. I was told that it was a malignant tumor starting from the retroperitoneum that had invaded the right kidney and part of the intestine “.



It was an exceptional operation which consisted in the en bloc removal of a “retroperoitoneum tumor weighing a total of 7.5 kg”. This is a record for Calabrian surgery and there are few precedents of similar magnitude in Italy and abroad. The patient’s husband is keen to thank Professor Nardo and his team. “We wanted to visit the head physician of the General Surgery of the Annunziata of Cosenza, whom we knew for his fame, and after that meeting, we totally entrusted ourselves to him and his team, and I must say that the trust has been rewarded. . The professor was honest and immediately told us that he had to evaluate the feasibility of the intervention by studying the case of my wife also at a three-dimensional anatomical table available at the University of Calabria in the Department of Pharmacy, Health Science and Nutrition “. At the operating table, in addition to prof. Bruno Nardo and his team, made up of Marco Doni and Daniele Paglione, also the head of Urology Michele Di Dio, since the tumor encompassed the right kidney which was removed, the anesthetist Dr. Brunelli, the instrumentalist Francesca Esposito and the contact person of the operating block Giuseppe Marano. Although there were no problems, the patient spent the first night in intensive care, under close monitoring and the next morning she was taken back to the “Falcone” General Surgery ward, no longer needing intensive care. She left the hospital a few days ago, she is fine and is having a regular course. (HANDLE).

