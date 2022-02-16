Tumor, what are the mechanisms of formation and what happens to the cells

Carcinogenesis it is the formation of a cellular alteration that over time can lead to the appearance of a tumor lesion. These alterations can originate even decades before the appearance of the lesions or the discovery of the disease.

Tumor, what happens to cells

A cell somehow goes crazy, loses its characteristics and becomes different from similar ones from it. We could define the first spark initiation, that is, an external event somehow interferes with the DNA. This element can have various natures: an excessive diet of fats, harmful substances of smoke or a virus that modifies the genetic material of the cell. There are however some mechanics that can correct genetic.

Mechanics are technically called repair enzymes and have the task of correcting the defect that is created in the genetic heritage. In addition, there are particular sequences of DNA, called microsatellites, which work exactly like repair enzymes. However, it sometimes happens that the repair system fails to remedy and therefore faults remain.

At this point the cell is different from similar ones, but it is not yet a cancer cell. And it can remain in this state even for a long time. Only later and in the presence of what are defined as promoters, that is, capable of transforming genetic damage into a functional alteration, does the tumor process start.

The promoters are genes, called oncogenes, which are normally at rest and stimulate cell proliferation, favoring tumor development. Against them, however, we have a control mechanism, the antioncogenes. If in this challenge the malignant component wins, then the cell becomes malignant.

What are malignant cells

Malignant cells become capable of producing themselves autonomously, they can invade other tissues and replicate at a distance, that is, they can metastasize. This process can be faster or slower. Normally the development of the tumor takes a long time, from 5 to 20 years. However, some forms of leukemia make exceptions. And not all organs are exposed equally, because there are different cell replication mechanisms for the organs.

